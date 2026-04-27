Ex-LSU, Southern RB Trey Holly avoids jail time

Former LSU and current Southern University running back Trey Holly is ready to full put legal troubles behind him.



Holly plead no contest/best interest to gun charges in Union Parish, according to WBRZ. The former LSU star avoided jail time through the plea agreement. He received one year of probation and a $1,000 fine.

The case stemmed from a February 2024 shooting in Farmerville that left two people hurt. Holly initially faced gun charges and attempted second-degree murder charges after turning himself in. A grand jury later declined to indict him on the attempted murder charges. However, he was indicted on gun charges.

Holly maintained that he was innocent and said it was a case of mistaken identity.

His attorney, J. Michael Small, told WBRZ he believed there was a chance to win at trial. But he also said a conviction on the original charges could have carried a sentence of 10 to 20 years without parole, probation or suspended sentence.

That made Friday’s outcome significant for Holly.

Southern University gave Holly a second stage after LSU

After being suspended by LSU, Holly eventually found a new football home at Southern University. That move came under former Southern University head coach Terrence Graves, who added Holly to the Jaguars’ roster before the 2025 season.

Holly quickly became a major part of the offense.

Southern’s 2025 season statistics show Holly led the Jaguars with 798 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in 10 games. He averaged 5.1 yards per carry and 79.8 rushing yards per game. He also added 15 catches for 126 yards, giving him 977 all-purpose yards on the season.

That production made him Southern’s most dangerous offensive weapon during a difficult season for the program.

Marshall Faulk era brings new opportunity

Now Trey Holly is expected to move into a new chapter under Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk.

Faulk is not just another former NFL star with a headset. He is one of the greatest all-purpose running backs in football history. For a player like Holly, that means daily access to someone who understands vision, patience, pass protection, receiving skills and the mental discipline needed to play the position at a high level.

Holly’s legal situation will now shift to the background of his story. With the case resolved, his path is clearer.

Southern University gave him a chance to keep playing. Graves brought him in. Faulk now gets the opportunity to help shape what comes next.

For Holly, the next chapter is simple.

Produce. Mature. Stay available. Keep moving forward.