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FAMU and Bethune-Cookman will settle first place this weekend

Bethune-Cookman FAMU
Tolly Carr

Author:

Tolly Carr

April 23, 2026

FAMU Bethune-Cookman Baseball HBCU

A major SWAC baseball showdown is set for this weekend as Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman meet with first place on the line.

Both teams enter the series tied atop the conference standings at 15-3, making this one of the most important matchups of the 2026 season.

SWAC race tightens at the top

The SWAC standings are beginning to take shape, and this series could create separation at the top.

SchoolConfCPct.OverallPct.Streak
Bethune-Cookman15-3.83329-12.707L1
Florida A&M15-3.83320-17.541W3
Texas Southern13-5.72218-13.581L1
Arkansas-Pine Bluff12-6.66719-23.452L1
Southern11-7.61118-20.474W7
Grambling State11-7.61114-25.359L1

With Texas Southern just two games back, the outcome of this weekend could shift the entire conference race.

Bethune-Cookman gaining national attention

Bethune-Cookman enters the weekend with growing national recognition.

The Wildcats are currently receiving votes in the NCBWA Division I poll, signaling respect beyond the SWAC. Earlier this week, they nearly pulled off a statement win against UCF, falling just short in a 5-4 loss.

Bethune-Cookman jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in that game and later reclaimed a 4-3 advantage before UCF rallied late. The performance showed the Wildcats can compete with top-tier competition.

Pitching edge favors Bethune-Cookman

Pitching could be the difference in this series.

Bethune-Cookman currently leads the SWAC in team ERA at 4.67, while Florida A&M ranks third at 5.69.

Wildcats ace Edwin Sanchez has been one of the most dominant pitchers in the conference:

  • 2.18 ERA (No. 1 in SWAC)
  • 63 strikeouts (Top 2 in SWAC)
  • 57.2 innings pitched (Top 1)

That consistency on the mound gives Bethune-Cookman a clear advantage heading into the weekend.

FAMU offense led by Jackson McKenzie

Florida A&M counters with one of the most dangerous hitters in the SWAC.

Jackson McKenzie has been electric at the plate:

  • .426 batting average (No. 1 in SWAC)
  • .563 on-base percentage (No. 1 in SWAC)

McKenzie’s ability to get on base and create scoring opportunities will be critical against Bethune-Cookman’s pitching staff.

Wildcats bring power at the plate

Bethune-Cookman’s offense has been fueled by production across the lineup.

The Wildcats feature multiple top RBI leaders:

  • Jeter Polledo – 45 RBIs (No. 1 in SWAC)
  • Erick Almonte – 40 RBIs
  • Maikol Lucena – 38 RBIs

That depth makes Bethune-Cookman one of the most complete offensive teams in the conference.

What’s at stake

This is more than just another SWAC baseball series.

  • First place in the conference is on the line
  • Momentum heading into the final stretch of the season
  • Potential postseason seeding implications

For Florida A&M, it’s a chance to prove its offense can carry it against elite pitching.

For Bethune-Cookman, it’s an opportunity to validate its national recognition and tighten its grip on the top spot.

A defining weekend in SWAC baseball

With two of the top teams in the conference going head-to-head, this series has all the makings of a defining moment in the 2026 SWAC baseball season.

Expect intensity, strong pitching matchups, and big-time performances as Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman battle for control of the conference.

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