Richmond tragedy claims life of future HBCU student

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond community is mourning the loss of a standout student and future HBCU scholar after 18-year-old Zion Terry was shot and killed this week.

Terry, a senior at John Marshall High School in Richmond, had planned to attend Winston-Salem State University (WSSU) this fall on scholarship. He was widely known as a leader in the classroom and on campus, earning recognition as a top 10 scholar, track athlete, prom king nominee, and counselor’s aide.

School officials say his presence left a lasting impact.

“He walked in this door every day with a smile on his face,” Principal Monica Murray said. “He wanted everybody else to be joyful, and he exuded that.”

Terry’s death has left a visible void inside the school. Posters celebrating his academic achievements and prom campaign still line the hallways. A memorial banner now hangs outside the art room, where students and staff have gathered to grieve and reflect.

According to authorities, the shooting stemmed from a domestic violence incident. Police have charged Levy Nelson, the boyfriend of Terry’s mother, in connection with the shooting. Terry’s mother and 14-year-old sister were also shot. His sister remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Beyond his accolades, Terry was remembered for his commitment to helping others. He completed his high school credits in just three years and planned to pursue nursing at WSSU, continuing a life centered on service.

“He volunteered to be part of our dual enrollment pilot program and helped keep his classmates on track,” Murray said. “He was a leader among his peers.”

As the Richmond community mourns, Terry’s story is also being felt across the broader HBCU community, where his journey was just beginning.