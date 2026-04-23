DeSean Jackson denies allegations of lawsuit by former player

DeSean Jackson has issued a public response after he and Delaware State were named in a lawsuit filed by a former football player over an alleged locker room assault and broader claims about the program’s culture.

In a statement posted to social media, the Delaware State head coach pushed back on allegations that he fostered an unsafe environment inside the football program.

“I take the safety, well-being, and development of every student-athlete in the Delaware State University football program seriously,” Jackson wrote. “I have never fostered or encouraged hazing, bullying, or any violent environment, and that has never been the culture I have worked to build.”

Jackson added that he would not address the matter in detail because of the ongoing case.

“Because this matter is the subject to pending litigation, I will not comment further,” he wrote.

He closed the statement by saying his focus has always been on creating “a positive, respectful place for student athletes to train, compete, grow, and pursue their college dreams.”

DeSean Jackson addresses allegations

Jackson’s response comes after a lawsuit filed in Delaware Superior Court named Delaware State, DeSean Jackson, assistant coach Travis Clark, director of football operations Jane Hicks and player Anthony Hebert as defendants.

The complaint was filed by former Delaware State player Malachi Biggs. He alleges he suffered catastrophic injuries during an incident in the locker room on Nov. 19, 2025.

According to the lawsuit, Biggs was preparing for practice when Hebert allegedly confronted another player over an Instagram post and then turned his attention to Biggs. The complaint alleges Biggs was placed in a chokehold, lost consciousness and fell to the floor. It says he suffered multiple jaw fractures, major dental damage, a deep chin laceration and other serious injuries.

The lawsuit also makes broader claims about Delaware State football. It alleges failures in supervision, discipline and program leadership. It also includes claims about gang language and a “tough guy” culture inside the program. Those allegations have not been proven in court.

Delaware State case continues

Jackson’s statement is the first direct public response tied to the lawsuit. It does not address the specific allegations in the complaint one by one. Instead, it firmly denies that he built or encouraged the kind of environment described in the filing.

That response now adds another layer to a case that has already drawn attention because it involves both Delaware State and one of the most recognizable first-year HBCU football coaches in the country.

The lawsuit remains pending, and it is not yet clear whether Delaware State will issue a separate institutional response beyond Jackson’s statement.

HBCU Gameday previously reported on the lawsuit and the allegations laid out in the complaint. You can read that earlier report here: DeSean Jackson, Delaware State named in player assault lawsuit

For now, Jackson’s position is clear. He says he did not create or tolerate a culture of hazing, bullying or violence at Delaware State, even as the legal case moves forward