Magic Johnson to speak at Tuskegee University commencement

Magic Johnson is bringing major star power to an HBCU milestone, as Tuskegee University announced that the NBA legend and business executive will serve as commencement speaker for its undergraduate ceremony on May 9. The event is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. inside Chappie James Arena. Johnson is expected to address more than 300 graduates. (Tuskegee University)

Tuskegee University leaders framed the moment as more than a celebrity appearance. In announcing the news on April 22, the university pointed to Johnson’s path from basketball superstardom to business success as a model for students finishing their journey on one of the nation’s most historic campuses. University president and CEO Dr. Mark A. Brown said Johnson’s message is expected to offer lessons in entrepreneurship, leadership, and life. (Tuskegee University)

“We are excited about hosting such an exceptional leader and visionary,” Brown said. “We expect this to be a lesson in business and entrepreneurship as well as a lesson in life.” (Tuskegee University)

From NBA legend to business force

Johnson’s résumé now stretches far beyond his Hall of Fame basketball career. Tuskegee highlighted his role as chairman and CEO of Magic Johnson Enterprises as well as his controlling interests in EquiTrust and SodexoMagic, a food service and facilities management company that also serves the Tuskegee campus. The university also noted his ownership ties to the Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Sparks, Los Angeles Football Club, Washington Spirit, and Team Liquid.

Tuskegee also emphasized Johnson’s expanding footprint in finance, infrastructure, and technology. The school pointed to MJE-Loop Capital Partners and its involvement in major airport projects, along with Johnson’s investment in tech companies such as Skydio. It is that blend of sports, business, and long-term vision that makes him a fitting speaker for a graduating class entering a changing job market. (Tuskegee University)

A big day for Tuskegee University

The May 9 ceremony will be a ticketed event. Tuskegee said overflow seating will be available in Logan Hall and the University Chapel, with parking and shuttle updates to be posted on the commencement webpage.

For Tuskegee University, landing Magic Johnson is a high-profile moment. For this HBCU graduating class, it is also a chance to hear from a figure whose success has crossed sports, ownership, investment, and influence on a global scale.