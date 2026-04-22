Ludacris pulls up on FAMU and Clark Atlanta bands

Ludacris is tapping into HBCU culture in a major way.

The Grammy-winning rapper recently made a stop at Florida A&M University to see the legendary Marching 100 perform as part of his viral #PullOverChallenge, after a similar visit to Clark Atlanta University this month.

The challenge, built around his new single “Pull Over,” has quickly taken over social media—especially among HBCU marching bands.

A Viral Challenge Rooted in HBCU Culture

The #PullOverChallenge launched in April 2026 and has become a high-energy movement across platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

At its core, the challenge invites:

Marching bands

Dance teams

Students and fans

to create performances and routines set to Ludacris’ new track.

But the real heartbeat of the challenge is HBCU culture.

Bands like Clark Atlanta’s Mighty Marching Panthers and FAMU’s Marching 100 have helped drive the trend, bringing signature sound, precision, and showmanship that aligns perfectly with the song’s throwback Southern hip-hop energy.

Ludacris Pulls Up to FAMU

After seeing the momentum online, Ludacris decided to experience it in person.

“Woke up this morning, I saw FAMU did the Pull Over Challenge… I said I’m going down to Tallahassee to show my appreciation,” he said in a video posted to social media.

Rocking Rattlers gear, Ludacris embraced the moment as he arrived on campus, fully leaning into the HBCU atmosphere.

Joining him in Tallahassee was one of the more famous FAMU alums, movie producer Will Packer.

“What is the best HBCU in all the land?” Packer pondered, “I don’t know about all of the land, but I know about all of the world, there is only one… Florida A&M University.”

Marching 100 Brings the Energy

Once on campus, the Marching 100 delivered exactly what the challenge has become known for—high-level performance, crowd energy, and undeniable rhythm.

The moment quickly made rounds online, adding even more fuel to a challenge that is already gaining national attention.

From Clark Atlanta to FAMU

Ludacris’ stop at Florida A&M came shortly after he visited Clark Atlanta University, where the challenge also took off.

Together, the two visits highlight a clear trend: HBCUs are not just participating in the moment—they are leading it.

A ‘Vintage’ Ludacris Comeback

The #PullOverChallenge is part of a broader return to form for Ludacris.

The track leans into the sound and energy that defined his early career, and the challenge reflects that same “2000s-era” intensity—something that naturally aligns with HBCU band culture.

By engaging directly with campuses, Ludacris is doing more than promoting a song. He’s tapping into a community that thrives on performance, competition, and creativity.