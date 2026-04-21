HBCU Hires NAIA Coach to Lead Program Reset

Lane College is making a calculated move that signals more than a routine HBCU coaching hire. The addition of Barry Wellington reflects a clear shift in direction for the men’s basketball program.

The opportunity opened after a change on the sidelines. On March 18th, 2026, Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Jeremy C. Patterson announced that head coach Harold Rayford’s resignation. He will not return for the upcoming season. Rayford finished with a 16–38 overall record. His SIAC mark stood at 16–28 across two seasons. Those results left the program searching for new energy.

There is also a notable connection behind the hire. Patterson was recently appointed at Lane College, effective February 1, 2026. He previously served as Director of Athletics at Rust College. That overlap adds context to Wellington’s move. The familiarity between the two could ease the transition. It also suggests a level of trust in Wellington’s leadership.

First reported by HBCU Gameday insider Liv Antilla, Wellington arrives with a layered resume. He most recently served as head coach at Rust College. That tenure included a difficult 2025–2026 season. The team went 2–26 overall and 1–10 in conference play. Still, Rust showed resilience late in the year. They won a first-round game in the 2026 HBCUAC Championship. The team beat Huston-Tillotson 67–61. Their run ended with a 75–62 loss to Voorhees in the second round.

Sources: Lane College (D2) has hired Barry Wellington. He most recently served as head coach of Rust College (NAIA).



Previous stops include: Arizona Christian, Lane College, Christian Brothers University, Cumberlands, and Lamar State College Port Arthur. https://t.co/cRHnW5f7gz pic.twitter.com/s81d3v9WnV — Liv Antilla (@livforhoops) April 21, 2026

Barry Wellington returns to Lane College

Wellington now returns to Lane with a broader perspective. His coaching path spans multiple levels of college basketball. He has worked in both NCAA Division II and NAIA programs. That range suggests adaptability and a strong understanding of roster building.

At Arizona Christian University, Wellington served as defensive coordinator during the 2024–2025 season. The team posted a 30–5 overall record. That success reflected structure and accountability on the defensive end. His approach emphasizes discipline over flash. Programs built that way often sustain success longer.

Before that role, he coached at Menlo College. He also held positions at Christian Brothers University and the University of the Cumberlands. Another stop came at Lamar State College Port Arthur. Each role added to his experience in different systems. That variety shapes how he approaches player development.

Importantly, this is not his first time at Lane College. He previously served within the program. That familiarity reduces the learning curve. It allows him to focus quickly on implementation and culture.

Tennessee ties strengthen Recruiting Pipeline

Wellington’s connection to Tennessee adds another layer to the hire. He is a native of Memphis, a city known for producing high-level talent. Lane College sits in Jackson, keeping him within the same state. That geographic link matters in recruiting circles.

Coaches with regional ties often build stronger pipelines. Relationships with high school programs can shape future rosters. Wellington’s background positions him well in that regard. His history at Treadwell High School also carries weight. He was a two-time Gatorade Player of the Year there.

As a player, he earned All-American honors at Mountain State University. That experience adds credibility in the locker room. Players tend to respond to coaches who have succeeded on the court. It also helps in recruiting competitive prospects.

Athletic Director Jeremy C. Patterson highlighted Wellington’s energy and mindset. He pointed to his defensive focus as a key strength. That aligns with the program’s need for structure. It also suggests a clear identity moving forward.

Off the court, Wellington brings a grounded personality. He enjoys bowling, mini golf, and attending sporting events. Those traits help build connections with players and the campus community.

Lane College now faces an important transition. The program is seeking stability and growth. Wellington’s track record suggests a methodical approach. Success may not come instantly, but the foundation appears intentional.