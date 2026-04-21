HBCU coach tells Michael Jordan story in new AI series

North Carolina Central head coach LeVelle Moton is bringing storytelling to life in a new way—and one of his latest basketball stories involves none other than Michael Jordan.

Through his new AI-powered storytelling series on social media, Moton is revisiting memorable moments from his basketball journey. One story in particular is quickly gaining attention: a late-night pickup game featuring the greatest player of all time. Sorry Lebron fans.

A Midnight Run with Michael Jordan

Moton said the moment took place in the summer of 1996 in North Carolina, where competitive pickup games were a staple during UNC basketball camp season.

“These classic pickup games always happened around midnight,” Moton explained.

On one of those nights, Michael Jordan walked into the gym.

At first, players tried not to be starstruck. But the dynamic quickly shifted once the games got competitive.

Why Nobody Wanted to Play With MJ

According to Moton, something unexpected happened during those runs—players didn’t want to be on Jordan’s team.

The reason? Pressure.

“Nobody really liked being on his team because they didn’t want the responsibility of the last shot,” Moton said.

With defenses collapsing on Jordan late in games, teammates knew the ball might come to them for a game-winning shot. And if they missed, they’d be the one blamed.

Moton saw it differently.

‘That Wasn’t Me’ — Moton Embraces the Moment

While others avoided the spotlight, Moton leaned into it.

“That wasn’t me. I wanted the big moment,” he said.

One night, he got exactly what he wanted.

Playing on the same team as Jordan, the game came down to the final possession. As expected, Jordan drew a double team—and kicked the ball out.

To Moton.

Game Winner… and a Moment That Changed Everything

Moton didn’t hesitate.

“MJ kicked it to me… splash. Game,” he said.

After knocking down the game-winner, something even bigger happened.

Jordan called his name.

“He said, ‘Hell yeah, Velle!’” Moton recalled.

For Moton, that moment carried more weight than just the shot.

It was validation.

Confidence That Carried Into His Career

Moton said hearing Michael Jordan acknowledge him changed his mindset.

“That was the first time I had heard Michael Jordan call my name,” he said.

From there, his confidence skyrocketed.

He went on to return to North Carolina Central and elevate his game, winning CIAA Player of the Year honors over Ben Wallace from Virginia Union.

A New Way to Tell HBCU Stories

Moton’s AI storytelling series is quickly becoming a unique way to connect fans with untold stories from the HBCU basketball world.

Blending technology with personal experience, the series gives insight into the moments that shaped his journey—from pickup gyms to leading North Carolina Central University.

And sometimes, those stories include unforgettable moments with legends like Michael Jordan.