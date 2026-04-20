HBCU selling access to DeSean Jackson, team during spring game

Delaware State football is finding a new lane in the HBCU space, and it starts with former NFL star DeSean Jackson. Jackson has already delivered results on the field. Now the program is trying to turn that momentum into something bigger off it.

Jackson led Delaware State to a jump from 1-11 to 8-4 and a MEAC runner-up finish last year. Delaware State is tapping into Jackson’s name, personality and credibility to create a different kind of spring game experience. The promotional rollout for the 2026 spring game shows a program thinking beyond traditional fundraising.

Instead of simply selling tickets, Delaware State is offering fans access. Real access.

For $300, fans can serve as a guest coach on offense or defense. That includes helping the staff during the game and standing on the sideline throughout. For $500, two participants will get the chance to run a play and catch a touchdown pass from Jackson himself. It’s not just a perk — but memory people will pay for.

There’s also a broader play at scale. Sideline passes are being offered at $100, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look from pregame through the final whistle. That’s 15 spots designed to blur the line between supporter and participant.

It’s intentional branding.

HBCU making use of DeSean Jackson’s marketability

Jackson is proving to be more than just a coach for this program. He’s a bridge between pro football culture and the HBCU experience. Delaware State is leaning into that reality instead of downplaying it. That’s a smart move, because attention is currency in college athletics, especially at the FCS and HBCU levels.

Programs often talk about “fan engagement.” Delaware State is actually putting a price tag on it and testing what the market will bear.

The bigger picture matters here. NIL, the transfer portal, and rising operational costs have forced programs to think creatively. Traditional fundraising alone won’t close the gap. Experiences, access and storytelling will.

And right now, Delaware State has something many programs don’t. It has a coach with real NFL cachet who fans recognize instantly. That creates leverage.

The question is whether this becomes a one-off idea or a sustained strategy.

If this spring game concept hits, don’t be surprised if other HBCU programs follow suit. Because the lesson is simple. Winning gets attention. Personality keeps it.