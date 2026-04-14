Debbie Allen set to deliver HBCU commencement address

ATLANTA — Legendary actress, director, and choreographer Debbie Allen will serve as the keynote speaker for Clark Atlanta University’s 2026 commencement ceremony.

The ceremony is scheduled for Monday, May 18 at 10 a.m. at the Georgia World Congress Center, marking the university’s 37th commencement.

A Cultural Icon Comes to an HBCU Stage

Clark Atlanta University officials say Allen’s presence represents more than just a commencement speech.

In announcing the event, the university described her legacy as one rooted in “discipline, creativity, and unapologetic excellence.”

Allen’s career spans decades, from her award-winning role in “Fame” to her influential work behind the scenes in television and film.

Deep Ties to HBCU Culture

Allen’s connection to HBCUs runs deep.

She played a major role in shaping “A Different World,” the iconic television series centered on life at a fictional HBCU. The show became one of the most impactful portrayals of Black college life in television history.

Her work on the series helped highlight the HBCU experience and inspired generations of students to attend historically Black colleges and universities.

A Timely Moment for ‘A Different World’

Allen’s appearance at Clark Atlanta comes at a time when “A Different World” is returning to the spotlight.

A reboot of the series is currently in development, bringing renewed attention to the show’s cultural influence and its role in promoting HBCU pride.

Allen has said the show’s original run had a lasting impact.

“Our show changed lives, tripled the enrollment of historically Black colleges and gave a strong voice and platform for young Black America,” she said in a previous interview.

A Legacy of Excellence and Recognition

Throughout her career, Allen has earned numerous honors, including:

A Golden Globe Award

Multiple Emmy Awards

Several honorary doctoral degrees

She has received honorary degrees from institutions such as Howard University, Yale University, and the University of North Carolina.

Returning to the Commencement Stage

Allen is no stranger to delivering commencement addresses.

Her appearance at Clark Atlanta adds another HBCU to her long history of supporting Black institutions and uplifting students through education and the arts.

Looking Ahead to May 18

Clark Atlanta University will also recognize Allen during the ceremony, further celebrating her contributions to culture, education, and storytelling.

As the Class of 2026 prepares to graduate, Allen’s message is expected to focus on leadership, creativity, and purpose—values that have defined her career.