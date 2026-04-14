North Carolina Central adjusting strategy in NIL, portal era

Spring football is all about growth, competition, and setting the tone for the upcoming season—and that’s exactly what HBCU football fans saw from North Carolina Central during its latest spring scrimmage.

NCCU head coach Trei Oliver kept it real when evaluating his team’s performance. He emphasized both the positives and the clear areas that still need improvement.

“I thought the guys competed,” Oliver said after the scrimmage. “But it wasn’t nearly as clean as I wanted. That’s expected when you have new coaches and new players adjusting to everything.”

Competitive Energy Defines HBCU Spring Action

Despite inconsistencies, the intensity was there for North Carolina Central. The offense had its moments, showing flashes of explosiveness, while the defense responded with key stops throughout the scrimmage.

Like many HBCU spring games, the battle between offense and defense created a mixed bag of results.

“You’re never fully happy after a scrimmage,” Oliver admitted. “One side wins, and then you’ve got to correct the other.”

The defense applied pressure, especially in the pass rush, but struggled at times with maintaining containment against mobile quarterbacks. Meanwhile, the offense capitalized on certain weaknesses but still lacked full consistency.

Cleaning Up Mistakes Is the Focus

One encouraging takeaway? The mistakes were fixable.

Oliver noted that while the performance wasn’t perfect, the team avoided major errors that typically derail drives—such as turnovers.

“We didn’t have a lot of things that kill drives,” he said. “That was good to see.”

With about 15 spring practices completed, the coaching staff feels the team is slightly ahead of schedule despite installing new schemes on both sides of the ball.

Quarterback Battle Still Wide Open

One of the biggest storylines in this HBCU football program is the quarterback competition.

Oliver confirmed the battle for North Carolina Central is far from decided.

“We’ve got four guys that competed this spring, and another one coming in this summer,” he said. “Some guys have separated themselves, but it’s still a competition.”

The quarterback room stands out for its athleticism, giving NC Central flexibility as they shape their offensive identity heading into the fall.

North Carolina Central to the Transfer Portal and NIL Era

One of the most important storylines surrounding this HBCU football program isn’t just happening on the field—it’s happening behind the scenes with roster building.

The rise of the transfer portal and NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) has completely reshaped how programs operate, and NC Central is no exception.

“You’ve got to accept it,” Oliver said. “It’s not going anywhere. So either you complain about it or you adjust—and we’ve adjusted.”

For Oliver, that adjustment has meant evolving his philosophy. Once not heavily reliant on transfers, NC Central is now actively using the portal to stay competitive in the modern HBCU football landscape.

That shift is critical. With larger programs often pulling talent away and increased player mobility across college football, HBCU programs must be more strategic than ever. That means identifying impact players who can contribute immediately while still developing long-term talent.

At the same time, NIL adds another layer to recruiting and retention. Programs now have to sell not just development and culture, but also opportunity and visibility.

“We’re going to play by the rules and find the best ones we can,” Oliver added.

That mindset reflects a growing reality across HBCU football: adaptability is no longer optional—it’s essential. Programs that adjust quickly to the transfer portal and NIL era will have a clear edge moving forward.

Looking Ahead: Building Toward the Season

The next phase for North Carolina Central is critical. Players will finish academic responsibilities, spend time at home, and return in the summer ready to build on what they’ve started.

Oliver believes the foundation is there—but improvement is non-negotiable.

“I’m expecting us to be better,” he said. “We’ve been consistent, but now we’ve got to take it to another level.”

With team speed, competitiveness, and a deep quarterback room, NC Central has the tools to make noise in the upcoming season.

Now it’s about turning spring flashes into fall results—something every HBCU football team strives to do.