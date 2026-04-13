Alabama State to introduce new basketball coach on Tuesday

Alabama State University will officially introduce Chris Wright as its new head men’s basketball coach during a press conference on Tuesday.

The event is scheduled for 1 p.m. in the Stadium Club Lounge at ASU Stadium.

A Proven Winner Takes Over Hornets Program

Wright arrives at Alabama State with an impressive 332–121 career record and a reputation for building winning programs.

University leaders say his hiring marks a major step forward for Hornets basketball.

“Chris Wright represents exactly what we were looking for — a proven winner, a builder of programs, and a leader who knows how to establish and sustain a championship culture,” said Alabama State Vice President and Athletic Director Jason Cable.

Historic Success at Langston University

Wright’s most recent success came at Langston University, where he led one of the most dramatic turnarounds in college basketball.

After inheriting a team that finished 1–27, Wright guided Langston to:

31–3 record in his first season (2022–23)

A 121–21 overall record during his tenure

during his tenure Multiple 30+ win seasons

Two NAIA National Championship game appearances

His performance earned him NAIA National Coach of the Year honors.

Track Record of Building Winning Programs

Before Langston, Wright also found success at Talladega College, further building his reputation as one of the top program builders in college basketball.

His teams are known for:

Strong defensive play

Player development

Discipline and structure

Consistent winning

University Leadership Sets Expectations

Alabama State President Dr. Quinton T. Ross Jr. expressed confidence in Wright’s leadership and the direction of the program.

“We are proud to continue our strong winning tradition as we welcome Coach Chris Wright,” Ross said. “Our goal is to compete at the highest level in the SWAC while developing well-rounded student-athletes.”

Wright: ‘Our Expectation Is to Win’

Wright said he is ready to lead the Hornets into a new era.

“I am honored and excited to lead the Alabama State men’s basketball program,” Wright said. “We will build a program that competes for championships every year. Our expectation is to win — and to win the right way.”

New Era for Alabama State Basketball

Wright’s hiring signals a renewed focus on competing for SWAC championships and building a consistent winner.

Athletics leadership made it clear the expectations are high moving forward.

“Our mission is clear,” Cable said. “We are building a program that expects excellence and competes for championships annually.”