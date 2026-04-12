North Carolina A&T player dies in motorcycle crash

North Carolina A&T football is grieving the loss of one of its own after defensive lineman Kelvin Level Broadhurst Jr. died in a motorcycle crash in Greensboro on Saturday. School leaders confirmed to WFMY News 2 that Broadhurst was a member of the Aggies football program.

Broadhurst was 20 years old and was from Woodland, South Carolina. According to Greensboro police, he was riding a Ducati motorcycle east on Interstate 40 and was taking the ramp to U.S. 29 South at about 4:57 p.m. when he lost control. Police said the motorcycle went off the road, struck a guardrail, and Broadhurst was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Greensboro Police Department said its Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the incident. Greensboro Fire and Guilford County EMS also responded to the crash. Additional details were not immediately released.

North Carolina A&T loses a young contributor

Broadhurst had already built a role within the North Carolina A&T football program. The defensive lineman appeared in 28 career games for the Aggies and recorded 13 total tackles along with 1.5 sacks. His time in the program reflected steady development and a willingness to contribute in the trenches.

Before arriving at North Carolina A&T, Broadhurst played at Dorman High School in South Carolina. During his senior season, he posted 43 tackles, including six tackles for loss, and added three sacks. Those numbers helped establish him as a promising prospect before he continued his football career at the HBCU level.

News of Broadhurst’s death is a heartbreaking blow for the Aggies community. Any loss is painful, but one involving a young student-athlete carries a different weight. Teammates, coaches, classmates, and supporters are now left to remember a life connected to North Carolina A&T football that ended far too soon.

As authorities continue to investigate the motorcycle crash, the Aggies community is left mourning one of its own.