SWAC Weekend results in a 3 way tie atop baseball standings

A crowded race is forming at the top of the SWAC baseball standings.
After a full weekend of conference play, Bethune-Cookman, Texas Southern and Florida A&M are tied for first place, each sitting at 12-3 in SWAC play.
All three programs enter the week riding two-game winning streaks, setting up a tight battle as the regular season continues.
Top of the SWAC Standings
The current top tier of the conference looks like this:
- Bethune-Cookman — 12-3 (25-11 overall)
- Texas Southern — 12-3 (17-11 overall)
- Florida A&M — 12-3 (17-16 overall)
Just behind them:
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff — 10-5
- Grambling State — 8-6
- Alabama State — 8-7
Florida A&M Powers Through Jackson State
Florida A&M delivered one of the most explosive performances of the weekend.
The Rattlers:
- Won 8-7 on Saturday
- Followed with a 23-8 victory on Sunday
The offensive surge helped FAMU stay locked in the three-way tie for first place.
Bethune-Cookman Dominates Series
Bethune-Cookman continued its strong season with a commanding showing against Mississippi Valley State.
The Wildcats:
- Won 13-2 (twice on Saturday)
- Added a 15-0 run-rule victory
The series sweep kept Bethune-Cookman firmly atop the standings.
Texas Southern Responds After Early Loss
Texas Southern rebounded after dropping a game to Alcorn State on Saturday.
- Lost 10-6 on Saturday
- Bounced back with an 18-5 win on Sunday
The win allowed the Tigers to maintain their share of first place.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff Stays in the Hunt
Arkansas-Pine Bluff remains within striking distance after a strong weekend.
The Golden Lions:
- Split Saturday’s games
- Closed with a 12-0 shutout on Sunday
They now sit just two games back at 10-5 in conference play.
Other Weekend Highlights
- Alabama State swept Alabama A&M, winning 12-1 and 15-6
- Southern edged Grambling State 7-6 in one of Saturday’s closest games
- Additional results from the Southern-Grambling series are pending
What’s Next in the SWAC Race
With three teams tied at the top, every weekend series moving forward carries major implications.
Key storylines to watch:
- Can Bethune-Cookman maintain its dominance?
- Will Florida A&M’s offense continue to surge?
- Can Texas Southern build momentum after its bounce-back win?
With a little over a month left in the regular season, the SWAC title race is shaping up to be another competitive race that will be decided in Birmingham in May.