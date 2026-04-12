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SWAC Weekend results in a 3 way tie atop baseball standings

Bethune-Cookman FAMU Texas Southern
Tolly Carr

Author:

Tolly Carr

April 12, 2026

SWAC Baseball 3 way top

A crowded race is forming at the top of the SWAC baseball standings.

After a full weekend of conference play, Bethune-Cookman, Texas Southern and Florida A&M are tied for first place, each sitting at 12-3 in SWAC play.

All three programs enter the week riding two-game winning streaks, setting up a tight battle as the regular season continues.

Top of the SWAC Standings

The current top tier of the conference looks like this:

  • Bethune-Cookman — 12-3 (25-11 overall)
  • Texas Southern — 12-3 (17-11 overall)
  • Florida A&M — 12-3 (17-16 overall)

Just behind them:

  • Arkansas-Pine Bluff — 10-5
  • Grambling State — 8-6
  • Alabama State — 8-7

Florida A&M Powers Through Jackson State

Florida A&M delivered one of the most explosive performances of the weekend.

The Rattlers:

  • Won 8-7 on Saturday
  • Followed with a 23-8 victory on Sunday

The offensive surge helped FAMU stay locked in the three-way tie for first place.

Bethune-Cookman Dominates Series

Bethune-Cookman continued its strong season with a commanding showing against Mississippi Valley State.

The Wildcats:

  • Won 13-2 (twice on Saturday)
  • Added a 15-0 run-rule victory

The series sweep kept Bethune-Cookman firmly atop the standings.

Texas Southern Responds After Early Loss

Texas Southern rebounded after dropping a game to Alcorn State on Saturday.

  • Lost 10-6 on Saturday
  • Bounced back with an 18-5 win on Sunday

The win allowed the Tigers to maintain their share of first place.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Stays in the Hunt

Arkansas-Pine Bluff remains within striking distance after a strong weekend.

The Golden Lions:

  • Split Saturday’s games
  • Closed with a 12-0 shutout on Sunday

They now sit just two games back at 10-5 in conference play.

Other Weekend Highlights

  • Alabama State swept Alabama A&M, winning 12-1 and 15-6
  • Southern edged Grambling State 7-6 in one of Saturday’s closest games
  • Additional results from the Southern-Grambling series are pending

What’s Next in the SWAC Race

With three teams tied at the top, every weekend series moving forward carries major implications.

Key storylines to watch:

  • Can Bethune-Cookman maintain its dominance?
  • Will Florida A&M’s offense continue to surge?
  • Can Texas Southern build momentum after its bounce-back win?

With a little over a month left in the regular season, the SWAC title race is shaping up to be another competitive race that will be decided in Birmingham in May.

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