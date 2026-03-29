HBCU Norfolk State lands four-star prospect

HBCU basketball continues to make recruiting waves as Norfolk State lands a historic commitment.

Norfolk State has secured a major addition to its future, earning a commitment from four-star guard Jordan Skyers. The 6-foot-3 prospect out of Putnam Science Academy is ranked by ESPN as a top-40 combo guard in his class, making him the highest-rated recruit in program history.

That alone makes this a headline moment—not just for NSU, but for HBCU basketball as a whole.

Norfolk State lands big fish

Skyers made his announcement with a simple but powerful statement that reflects both tradition and belief in the program.



“I have committed to Norfolk State University. Behold the green and gold.”



For a program that has built a reputation on development, toughness, and postseason competitiveness, this commitment signals something more. It suggests that high-level prospects are increasingly willing to choose HBCU programs over more traditional Power Five pathways.



That shift has been building over the last several years, and Norfolk State is now firmly part of that conversation.

The timing is also important. NSU is coming off a 15-17 season that ended with a loss in the MEAC quarterfinals. By the program’s recent standards, it was a step back. But landing a player of Skyers’ caliber immediately changes the outlook.

This is the type of recruit that can elevate a roster, energize a fan base, and send a message across the MEAC and beyond.

HBCU basketball continues to onboard talent

It also reinforces a broader trend across HBCU basketball. Talent acquisition is evolving. With the transfer portal reshaping rosters and NIL opportunities expanding awareness, top prospects are taking a more serious look at programs that offer visibility, culture, and opportunity.

Norfolk State checks those boxes.

Now the focus shifts to development and fit. Recruiting wins are important, but turning potential into production is what defines programs. Still, there’s no denying the significance of this moment.

Norfolk State didn’t just land a recruit—it made a statement.