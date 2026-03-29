HBCU expected to bring former star back as head coach

Demetria Frank is expected to be named the next head coach of the Bethune-Cookman women’s basketball program, according to HBCU Gameday insider Olivia Antilla. The move represents a full-circle moment for one of the program’s most decorated players. It is a strategic reset for a team seeking to reclaim its championship identity.

Sources: Bethune-Cookman University and Demetria Frank are in talks of finalizing a deal for her to become the next Women’s Basketball Coach.



Frank played at BCU from 07-12. Leaving as the program’s All-Time leader in steals and second in points (1,567). pic.twitter.com/k06lNSc7XM — Liv Antilla (@livforhoops) March 29, 2026

Program Reset: Bethune-Cookman Moves On

On March 14, 2026, Bethune-Cookman officially announced it was parting ways with head coach Janell Crayton Del Rosario after five seasons. The decision marked the end of a transitional era and opened the door for new leadership at a time when the program is aiming to establish themselves as contenders in the HBCU basketball landscape.

The timing of the coaching change aligns with a growing trend across HBCU athletics: investing in leaders who possess both institutional knowledge and proven player development credentials.

A Full-Circle Hire Rooted in Legacy

Demetria Frank represents exactly that profile.

A former standout at Bethune-Cookman from 2007 to 2012, Frank etched her name into the program’s record books. She graduated as the second all-time leading scorer with 1,567 points. She still holds career records in free throws made (854) and steals (422). Her defensive dominance peaked in 2012 when she led the nation with 4.25 steals per game, earning All-MEAC honors twice.

But Frank’s candidacy is not built on nostalgia—it is built on sustained excellence and continuity.

Coaching Pedigree Built Under Vanessa Blair-Lewis

Frank’s coaching journey has been deeply intertwined with Vanessa Blair-Lewis, one of the most respected minds in women’s college basketball.

After playing under Blair-Lewis, Frank joined her staff at Bethune-Cookman and helped orchestrate one of the most successful stretches in program history. During that period, the Wildcats achieved:

Three 21+ win seasons

Two MEAC regular season championships

A MEAC Tournament title

The program’s first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance in 2019

Frank’s responsibilities extended far beyond the bench. She played a central role in perimeter player development, recruiting strategy, scouting, and day-to-day operations, establishing herself as a rising tactician and culture builder.

In 2021, Frank followed Blair-Lewis to George Mason University, continuing a partnership rooted in trust and results. Her impact was immediate and sustained, culminating in her promotion to Associate Head Coach in 2025.

At George Mason, Frank became known for her servant leadership approach, player-first mentality. Her ability to connect with student-athletes both on and off the court. Frank’s influence contributed to the program’s upward trajectory and strengthened her reputation as one of the top emerging coaches in the country.

Her selection to attend the Next Up Coaches Conference in 2024, a premier development platform for minority coaches, further validated her standing within the coaching pipeline.

Blair-Lewis herself praised Frank’s impact, noting her “loyalty, work ethic, and dedication” as foundational to the program’s culture.

Why This Hire Makes Strategic Sense for BCU

1. Brand Alignment with BCU Identity

Frank embodies the Bethune-Cookman brand—grit, excellence, and legacy. Hiring a former star reinforces alumni engagement and institutional pride.

2. Recruiting Advantage in HBCU Landscape

With deep ties to the HBCU ecosystem and recruiting pipelines, Frank is well-positioned to attract talent that fits the program’s culture and competitive goals.

3. Continuity of Winning Culture

Having directly contributed to BCU’s most successful era, Frank brings a blueprint that has already delivered championships and NCAA Tournament success.

4. Player Development Credibility

Her track record in developing guards and perimeter players aligns with the modern evolution of women’s basketball, where speed, defense, and versatility are paramount.

The Broader HBCU Impact

If finalized, Frank’s hiring would represent a broader shift within HBCU athletics—prioritizing homegrown leadership and investing in former student-athletes who understand the unique cultural and competitive dynamics of these institutions.

It also underscores the growing visibility of HBCU women’s basketball, as programs increasingly become pipelines for elite coaching talent and national recognition.

Final Analysis: A Defining Moment for Bethune-Cookman

Bethune-Cookman stands at a crossroads. The departure of Janell Crayton Del Rosario closed one chapter—but the potential hiring of Demetria Frank could define the next.

This coaching decision is a statement about identity, direction, and ambition.

Frank brings credibility, continuity, and championship DNA—three elements essential for restoring Bethune-Cookman’s place among the elite in HBCU women’s basketball.

If the move becomes official, it will be a homecoming—and possibly the start of a new era.