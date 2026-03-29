HBCU Head Coach Steps Down, Reunites with Penny Hardaway

He’s leaving an HBCU program he helped elevate—now he’s heading back to help Penny Hardaway at Memphis.

Alabama State men’s basketball head coach Tony Madlock has stepped down from his position and is expected to join Penny Hardaway’s staff at the University of Memphis, according to multiple reports.

The move comes after four seasons leading the Hornets and signals Madlock’s return to Memphis. He previously served on Hardaway’s staff from 2018 to 2021.

A return to Memphis—and familiarity with Penny Hardaway

Madlock’s expected role as associate head coach reunites him with Hardaway, his former college teammate. While Memphis has not officially confirmed the hire, sources close to the situation indicate the deal is in place.

The opportunity marks a notable transition from leading an HBCU program to joining a high-profile NCAA hoops staff under one of basketball’s most recognizable figures.

A historic peak at Alabama State

Madlock’s tenure at Alabama State University was defined by a breakthrough 2024–25 season that reshaped the program’s trajectory.

During that campaign, the Hornets won 20 games for the first time in over a decade and captured the program’s fifth SWAC Tournament title. They earned a First Four berth in the NCAA Tournament and delivered the program’s first-ever NCAA Tournament victory on a buzzer-beater against Saint Francis.

That run also earned Tony Madlock HBCU Sports Coach of the Year honors and helped elevate Alabama State’s national profile.

Final season and overall record

Madlock finished his Alabama State tenure with a 51–80 overall record. His final season saw the Hornets go 10–22. They went 7–11 in SWAC play, as a younger roster struggled to replicate the previous year’s success.

The team exited the conference tournament in the first round after a loss to Alcorn State.

What’s next for Alabama State

With Madlock’s departure, Alabama State has launched a national search for its next head coach. Officials at the HBCU credited Madlock with transforming the program and delivering one of the most significant seasons in school history.

Madlock also expressed gratitude to the administration, players, and Montgomery community, calling the 2024–25 season a time “when history was truly made.”