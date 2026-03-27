Kentucky basketball lands son of NBA champ, HBCU coach

Kentucky basketball just picked up a commitment from Mason Williams, the son of former NBA champion and Jackson State head coach Mo Williams.



The younger Williams — rated a four-star in the 2026 class — has chosen to play his college ball in the SEC. His father was a star at Alabama before embarking on a long NBA career that included a championship.

Mason Williams is a 6-foot-2, 185-pound point guard from Tennessee Collegiate Academy. He’s ranked just outside the top 100 by 247 Sports overall. Williams is top-15 point guard in the cycle and the No. 3 overall prospect in the state of Tennessee, according to the site.

Ole Miss, Memphis, Washington, and Texas Tech were a few of the programs who had offered him. But he committed to Kentucky basketball just days after his visit to Lexington. Williams had initially committed to play for his father at Jackson State, but he de-committed back in December. His older brother, Mike, just spent his freshman year at JSU. A three-star prospect, he averaged 5.5 points and shot just 25.5 percent from the field.

Jackson State looking to rebound from tough 2026 season

Jackson State went just 12-21 under Mo Williams this season. He is 56-74 overall in four seasons at JSU, 47-25 in SWAC play. The Jackson, MS native started his head coaching career in the SWAC at Alabama State.

Mason Williams likely would have been a day one starter at Jackson State and one of the top players. But he has chosen to go his own way, and he will wear the blue and white of Kentucky basketball.