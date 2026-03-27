HBCU Lands TV Deal Matching LSU’s Media Model

Southern University is stepping into a media model that has long been reserved for its in-state counterpart. WBRZ-TV announced that it will become the official television station of Southern University Athletics. Creating a partnership with the HBCU that mirrors its established relationship with LSU.

The announcement came during Southern’s annual Jag-A-Thon, where WBRZ CFO Ralph Bender framed the move as both a business decision and a community investment.

“There are two major universities in this town,” Bender said. “We want to be a two-cat sponsor.”

A Familiar Model—Now Extended to an HBCU

For years, WBRZ has served as a key media partner for LSU Athletics, the Official News Station, and a primary affiliate of the LSU Sports Television Network.

That relationship includes weekly programming such as Inside LSU Sports, as well as regular coaches’ shows and postgame coverage. WBRZ also airs behind-the-scenes content, such as The Climb. The digital platform, WBRZ Plus, expands that coverage even further with additional LSU-focused programming.

Now, Southern University appears positioned to enter a similar ecosystem.

While specific programming details for Southern have not yet been announced, the structure of the agreement signals the potential for increased visibility, consistent content, and deeper storytelling around Jaguars athletics.

More Than Broadcast—An Investment in the Pipeline

The partnership goes beyond game coverage.

WBRZ confirmed it will also invest directly in Southern’s Mass Communication program. Providing resources to improve student training, access to modern media tools, and professional development.

That piece of the deal stands out.

It not only supports current athletics coverage—it helps build the next generation of HBCU media professionals from within.

A Shift in Local Media Balance

WBRZ now holds official partnerships with both LSU and Southern. Formalizing what Bender described as a commitment to the full Baton Rouge community.

Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks pointed to the broader impact.

While LSU has long dominated the regional spotlight, this move reflects a growing recognition of Southern’s role in the city’s sports and cultural identity.

Chris Powers, the longtime “Voice of Jaguar Athletics,” emphasized the importance of working with a station rooted in the same community as the HBCU.

What Comes Next

LSU’s partnership with WBRZ has evolved over decades into a steady pipeline of digital content and institutional visibility.

Southern now has a pathway into that same structure.

If the model holds, this deal could mark a turning point. Not just in how Southern is covered locally, but in how HBCU athletics are positioned within constantly evolving media markets.