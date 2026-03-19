HBCU Brings Back Track Program After Years Away

For decades, it was a quiet absence. Now, Fayetteville State University is bringing men’s indoor and outdoor track & field back. The HBCU announced that the programs will return as sponsored varsity sports beginning in the 2026–27 academic year.

At a time when HBCUs are expanding their athletic offerings. The move reflects a broader shift toward investing in Olympic sports and year-round athlete development.

A Program Built on an Existing Foundation

Fayetteville State is not starting from scratch.

Associate Head Coach Frank Hyland will lead the men’s track programs. This move creates a structure that connects cross-country in the fall with the indoor and outdoor seasons in the winter and spring.

The addition gives male athletes a full competitive calendar and expands recruiting across sprints, hurdles, jumps, throws, relays, and distance events.

“This is a strategic expansion that fits who we are and who we aspire to be,” Fayetteville State leadership said, citing recruiting growth and long-term competitiveness.

Momentum Already in Place

The decision follows recent success within the program.

Under Dr. Inez Turner, Fayetteville State’s men’s cross country team has produced NCAA Division II qualifiers and competed for CIAA titles. The women’s program has been even more dominant, winning six consecutive CIAA Indoor Championships.

Adding men’s track extends that success across more events and increases scoring opportunities at both the conference and national levels.

Why the Program Disappeared

Fayetteville State’s track program did not disappear overnight.

It was first discontinued in 1943 during World War II due to declining enrollment. It was then revived in 1946, producing athletes like national champion James Wooten.

In later years, the university prioritized a smaller group of men’s sports, including football, basketball, cross country, and golf. The higher costs of maintaining a full track program—coaching, travel, and equipment—likely contributed to its absence.

Men’s distance running continued through cross-country, but without indoor or outdoor competition.

Full Return Begins in 2026

That model will change in 2026–27.

Fayetteville State will reintroduce men’s indoor and outdoor track as part of a complete, year-round system designed to support development and recruiting.

Athletic Director Anthony Bennett said the move positions the Broncos to compete at a higher level while expanding opportunities for student-athletes.

Part of a Growing HBCU Movement

Fayetteville State University’s decision aligns with a wider trend across HBCU athletics, where programs are adding sports and expanding their reach.

For the Broncos, the return of men’s track & field reconnects the HBCU with a program that once produced national champions. While building a more complete model for the future.