Super Bowl Champion Seahawks Add Former HBCU Product

HBCU Coaching Success Led to Seattle Seahawks Opportunity

The path from HBCU quarterback to NFL coach rarely happens overnight. For Johnathan Williams, the journey has unfolded over more than a decade in football — first as a prolific player and later as a rising offensive mind across several HBCU programs. On March 12, 2026, Williams was named an offensive assistant with the Seattle Seahawks, marking his first role in the NFL after eight seasons coaching in the college ranks.

The hire places one of the HBCU coaching pipeline’s emerging offensive minds on an NFL staff led by head coach Mike Macdonald.

Former Grambling State quarterback Jonathan Williams has been named to the Seattle Seahawks staff as an offensive assistant. ???https://t.co/oqmjI7qpeB — TheGAllDay??? (@triangleoffens5) March 14, 2026

HBCU Championship Experience Before the NFL

Before arriving in Seattle, Williams most recently served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the South Carolina State Bulldogs during the 2025 season.

The Bulldogs finished 10–3 and captured the Celebration Bowl title, capping a season that reestablished South Carolina State as one of the most productive offenses among HBCU programs.

Williams followed head coach Chennis Berry to South Carolina State after previously working with him at Benedict College. In 2024, Benedict posted an 11–1 record and won the SIAC championship while fielding one of the conference’s most explosive offenses, leading the league in scoring and rushing.

Prior to that stop, Williams served as quarterbacks coach at Southern Jaguars football from 2022 to 2023. During his time with the Jaguars, the program reached the SWAC Championship Game and ranked among the conference leaders in total offense and scoring.

Johnathan Williams began his coaching career at Prairie View A&M in 2018 as an assistant quarterbacks coach before eventually leading the position group. During that stretch, Prairie View’s offense consistently ranked among the top units in the SWAC in both scoring and passing production.

Across multiple programs, Williams developed a reputation for quarterback development and offensive versatility, working within spread, air raid, and pro-style systems.

A Decorated HBCU Quarterback at Grambling

Long before moving into coaching, Williams built his reputation as a prolific quarterback for the Grambling State Tigers — a foundation that helped launch his rise through the HBCU coaching ranks and ultimately onto an NFL staff.

Playing from 2011 to 2015 under head coach Broderick Fobbs, Williams evolved from a reserve quarterback into a central figure in Grambling’s mid-2010s resurgence.

His senior season in 2015 produced one of the most prolific passing campaigns in the Football Championship Subdivision. Williams led the entire FCS with 39 touchdown passes that season and earned SWAC Offensive Player of the Year honors. He also became a standout performer in one of college football’s most celebrated HBCU rivalries, earning Bayou Classic MVP honors three times in matchups against Southern Jaguars football.

Williams also led the SWAC in major passing categories during both the 2014 and 2015 seasons, finishing his career as one of the most productive passers in the program’s history.

Memorable Performances at Grambling

Several performances during his career highlighted Williams’ ability to produce explosive offensive numbers.

In 2013, he accounted for seven total touchdowns — five passing and two rushing — in a breakout performance against Mississippi Valley State. Two years later, he threw for 429 yards and six touchdowns in a high-scoring 70–54 victory over Prairie View A&M Panthers football.

His final Bayou Classic appearance in 2015 provided another signature moment, as he threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score in a 34–23 win over Southern.

From Field General to NFL Staff

Johnathan Williams has often pointed to his time at Grambling as the foundation for his coaching philosophy. A graduate in Engineering Technology, he developed a methodical offensive approach that blends concepts from spread, air raid, pro-style, and West Coast systems.

That background helped accelerate his rise through the HBCU coaching ranks, where his offenses consistently ranked among the most productive in their conferences.

Now, the former HBCU quarterback begins the next stage of that journey in the NFL.

With the Seattle Seahawks entering the 2026 season as reigning Super Bowl champions with a revamped offensive staff that includes coordinator Brian Fleury, Williams will work as an offensive assistant, contributing to offensive system development and quarterback preparation.

For a former Grambling signal-caller who once led the FCS in touchdown passes, the move to join the Seattle Seahawks represents the next step in a football career that has steadily progressed from the HBCU field to the NFL sidelines.