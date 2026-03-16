HBCU star who lit up P4 teams hits portal

Michael James, one of the most explosive scorers in HBCU basketball this season, is reportedly entering the NCAA transfer portal after a standout year at Mississippi Valley State.

The news was first posted on his Instagram. HBCU Gameday contributor Liv Antilla, who noted that the SWAC Newcomer of the Year plans to explore opportunities elsewhere following his breakout 2025–26 campaign.

Was announced on instagram, that the SWAC Newcomer of the Year, Michael James, from Mississippi Valley State will be entering the transfer portal.



During the 2025-26 season the 6'1 G averaged 21.4 ppg, 3.4 rebs, 2.8 asts on 43.7% shooting. — Liv Antilla (@livforhoops) March 16, 2026

James, a 6-foot-1 guard, emerged as one of the most dynamic offensive players in the SWAC and across the HBCU landscape. He averaged 21.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field during the season.

His scoring ability quickly made him one of the most difficult players to defend in HBCU basketball.

Michael James showed scoring ability against major programs

Before conference play even began, Michael James proved he could produce against high-level Division I competition.

He opened the season with 25 points against UAB, knocking down three three-pointers and going a perfect 10-for-10 from the free-throw line. The performance set the tone for what would become a high-scoring season.

One of his most impressive games came in a road matchup with Texas A&M, where James erupted for 32 points while shooting 10-of-15 from the field and 7-of-10 from three-point range. The performance showed that the HBCU guard could deliver against SEC-level competition.

He also turned in a 23-point performance at Kansas State, along with 24 points against Oklahoma and 20 points at Florida State, consistently showing the ability to score against power conference defenses.

Those games helped solidify Michael James as one of the most productive HBCU players in non-conference play.

Dominant scoring throughout SWAC play

Once the SWAC schedule began, Michael James continued to produce at a high level.

He recorded 34 points against Bethune-Cookman, 32 points against Jackson State, and 28 points against Alcorn State, repeatedly carrying the offensive load for Mississippi Valley State.

By the end of the season, James had firmly established himself as one of the premier offensive threats in HBCU basketball.

Now, with his name in the transfer portal, Michael James instantly becomes one of the most intriguing HBCU players available for programs looking for proven scoring production and high-level experience.