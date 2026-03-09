Memphis Grizzlies Legend Pulls Up to HBCU Tournament

HBCU women’s basketball had a special guest in the building Monday night. Former Memphis Grizzlies legend and NBA star Zach Randolph pulled up to watch Mississippi Valley State battle Prairie View A&M.

The Devilettes delivered a strong performance in front of the former All-Star. They closed the game with a dominant fourth quarter to secure a 63–49 win.

Randolph’s presence brought major attention to the matchup. It also highlighted the continued support HBCU basketball is receiving from former NBA greats.

After the game, Zach Randolph praised the level of competition he saw on the floor.

“The game was good. Good to see those girls competing at a high level. They play hard, they got some good talent on the court. I’m here for the coach at MVSU — that’s my good friend. They got a win here tonight, they play tomorrow. It’s some good competition,” he said in a postgame interview at the arena.

His comments reflected the intensity and effort displayed throughout the night. Both teams battled through a physical game.

Devilettes Set the Early Tone

Mississippi Valley State came out aggressively early and set the tone in the first quarter.

The Devilettes shot 33.3% from the field and knocked down three three-pointers. They also converted six of seven free throws to jump out to a 23–13 lead after the opening period.

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

Prairie View Responds Before Halftime

Prairie View A&M pushed back in the second quarter with improved defense and perfect free throw shooting.

The Panthers went 4-for-4 from the line and added two three-pointers. They outscored Mississippi Valley 16–9 in the period and trimmed the deficit before halftime.

Fourth Quarter Seals the Win

However, the game ultimately swung in the fourth quarter.

Mississippi Valley State delivered its most efficient stretch late. The Devilettes shot 33.3% from the field, hit two of three attempts from deep, and converted eight of nine free throws.

Prairie View struggled to keep pace. The Panthers shot just 20% in the final period as Mississippi Valley pulled away for the 14-point victory.

Overall, Prairie View finished the game shooting 28.1% from the field and 18.2% from three-point range. However, they were efficient at the free throw line at 81.8%.

Mississippi Valley shot 26.7% from the field. The Devilettes made the difference at the stripe, converting 17 of 22 free throws while also hitting 31.6% from beyond the arc.

Balanced Scoring Leads Mississippi Valley

Mississippi Valley State’s balanced scoring attack helped power the HBCU win.

Guard Janiya Jones led the Devilettes with 14 points and six rebounds. She also knocked down four three-pointers.

Jaeda Murphy added 13 points and five assists to keep the offense flowing. Sydnei Marshall contributed 12 points and went a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line.

Inside the paint, Nairobi Lewis controlled the glass with a dominant performance. She grabbed 16 rebounds while adding eight points and three blocks.

Prairie View A&M was led offensively by Alana Shields, who finished with 17 points, six rebounds, and three assists.

CJ Wilson chipped in 12 points and four steals, while Crystal Schultz added 10 points for the Panthers.

HBCU Basketball Continues to Draw Attention

With an NBA and Memphis Grizzlies legend like Zach Randolph watching courtside, the SWAC Tournament in Atlanta already has a celebrity sighting on day one. serving as another reminder of the growing attention surrounding HBCU basketball.

The Devilettes made sure the former Grizzlies star witnessed a strong showing. Mississippi Valley State delivered a competitive and impressive performance on the HBCU stage.