Tennessee State clinches OVC Title breaking three decade drought

Tennessee State men’s basketball ended a 31-year drought Saturday night.

The Tigers never trailed and delivered a defensive masterclass in a 67-42 road win over UT Martin at the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center, securing a share of the Ohio Valley Conference regular-season title.

With the victory, Tennessee State earns the No. 1 overall seed in the OVC Tournament and will play Friday at 7 p.m. at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

Tennessee State Defense Sets the Tone

Tennessee State (21-9, 15-5 OVC) controlled the game from start to finish.

The Tigers held UT Martin to just 32.6 percent shooting (15-of-46) from the field and limited the Skyhawks to 19 percent (4-of-21) from three-point range. Tennessee State forced 19 turnovers and converted them into 20 points.

UT Martin scored just 21 points in each half.

The Tigers also dominated the glass, outrebounding the Skyhawks 39-28. Tennessee State grabbed 12 offensive rebounds, which led to 12 second-chance points.

In transition, the Tigers were just as effective. They finished with 23 fast-break points and added 32 points in the paint.

Aaron Nkrumah Leads Balanced Offensive Effort

Aaron Nkrumah paced Tennessee State with a game-high 20 points. He shot 7-of-15 from the field, including 2-of-5 from three-point range, and went a perfect 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. He also added five rebounds and three steals.

Travis Harper II contributed 16 points on 7-of-13 shooting and grabbed five rebounds. Antoine Lorick III added six points, five rebounds and three blocks.

As a team, Tennessee State recorded six blocks and 13 steals, highlighting its defensive intensity.

How the Game Unfolded

After a 6-6 tie early in the first half, Tennessee State took control with an 11-0 run with 14:52 remaining. A basket from Harper capped the run and gave the Tigers a 17-6 lead.

The Tigers pushed the advantage to 18 points before taking a 35-21 lead into halftime.

In the second half, Tennessee State never let up. An 8-0 run midway through the period extended the lead to 50-24 with 11:58 remaining. The Tigers eventually built a 33-point lead before closing out the 25-point victory.

What It Means for Tennessee State

The win marks Tennessee State’s first OVC regular-season title share since 1993-94. It also secures the program’s top seed in the conference tournament, positioning the Tigers for a strong postseason run.

With momentum, defensive dominance and balanced scoring, TSU enters the OVC Tournament as the team to beat.