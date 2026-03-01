From Nothing to Nationals: HBCU Wrestling off to Historic Start

When Delaware State University launched its women’s wrestling program, the timeline was tight, and the expectations were high. There were no years of tradition to lean on. Instead, the Hornets relied on leadership, belief, and a clear standard from day one.

As a result, Delaware State women’s wrestling reached nationals in its first season. However, the national berth did not happen by accident. The program focused on culture before results, and that decision shaped everything that followed.

Building the Foundation First

Head coach Kenya Sloan accepted the job in June. Classes began in August. During that short window, the staff recruited aggressively while still organizing the basics of the program.

Rather than chase rankings alone, assistant coach Brock emphasized character and cohesion. “We want good people,” he said. “We want cohesiveness and hard-working athletes who buy into what we’re building.”

Because of that approach, the coaching staff created expectations early. Athletes understood that accountability, consistency, and trust mattered as much as wins. Consequently, the team developed chemistry quickly.

Why Athletes Chose Delaware State

For freshman standout Louise Juitt, the decision came down to fit. After visiting campus, she saw a program built on belief.

“I’m very grateful because it shows that they want us here and they want us to succeed,” Juitt said. “People who want you there—that matters.”

Similarly, teammate Icart described an environment rooted in belonging.

“It feels like home,” she said. “I feel comfortable. I feel supported. I feel loved. I feel challenged every single day.”

Those statements highlight a consistent theme. Delaware State women’s wrestling did not recruit athletes simply to fill a roster. Instead, the program sought competitors who embraced responsibility and long-term growth.

The HBCU Impact

Competing at an HBCU adds another dimension. Home matches featured bands, dancers, and a packed student section. Because of that energy, wrestlers felt supported beyond the mat.

“The culture here is rich,” Brock said. “The excitement behind just that culture is the driving force behind this program.”

In addition, Juitt noted the personal impact of attending an HBCU. “At an HBCU, it alleviates the alienation feeling almost that I would have gotten from going somewhere else,” she said.

Therefore, the environment strengthens both performance and confidence. Athletes compete knowing the community stands behind them.

Culture Before Results

Instead of chasing early wins, Delaware State women’s wrestling emphasized standards. Coaches demanded effort. Teammates held each other accountable. Leadership reinforced positivity.

“If we allow one person to slack, we’re not going to be the best we feel like we deserve to be,” Icart said.

That mindset translated directly to competition. Even after tough matches, teammates remained mat-side, cheering and supporting one another. Consequently, the team developed resilience as well as skill.

Nationals as a Milestone

Nationals represent progress, not a finish line. Juitt keeps her focus simple. “I just kind of take it one match at a time. I do the best I can,” she said.

With a full recruiting cycle ahead and momentum building, Delaware State women’s wrestling now looks forward rather than backward. Moreover, the staff continues to refine its standards and expand its reach within HBCU wrestling circles.

A Blueprint for HBCU Wrestling

Ultimately, Delaware State women’s wrestling proves that infrastructure alone does not define success. Culture drives performance. Leadership shapes buy-in. Community fuels confidence.

In its first season, the Hornets built more than a roster. They built belief. Because of that foundation, nationals mark the beginning of a program positioned to grow within the HBCU sports landscape.