The Voice of ‘HBCU Hard Knocks’ Returns Home

For four seasons, Kevon Fly helped engineer one of Division II football’s most compelling turnarounds. Now, the motivational voice behind the ‘HBCU Hard Knocks‘ docuseries Brick x Brick with JCSU football is heading home. Fly has officially been named the head football coach at Memphis East High School, returning to his hometown after helping transform Johnson C. Smith University into an HBCU football champion.

The move closes one chapter in Charlotte — and opens another in the city that raised him.

This one, he says, feels different.

A Decision That Changed Overnight

The opportunity to return to Memphis did not begin with a résumé update or a formal interview request. Instead, it started with a conversation at home.

Fly shared that a simple question from his son forced him to reconsider something he had long dismissed — coaching back in Memphis. At first, he resisted the idea. However, after an overnight reflection, the perspective shifted.

Rather than asking what the position could do for his career, he began asking what he could do for the community.

Returning to Memphis, he explained during his introductory press conference, gives him the chance to serve young people who grew up in neighborhoods similar to his own. For Fly, that responsibility carries weight far beyond wins and losses.

In fact, he described the moment as healing — a return not as the young man who once left, but as a changed one.

From HBCU Turnaround to Hometown Responsibility

Fly leaves behind a footprint at Johnson C. Smith that shouldn’t be overlooked.

During his four seasons as Director of Football Performance and Defensive Line Coach, JCSU finished No. 1 in total defense nationally in Division II in 2023. The following year, the Golden Bulls ranked No. 6 nationally. Meanwhile, the program secured back-to-back No. 1 defensive rankings in the CIAA and produced consecutive winning seasons for the first time in over a decade.

Through Brick x Brick with JCSU Football, viewers witnessed that transformation unfold in real time. More importantly, they heard Fly’s voice guide it. His pregame speeches and weekly devotions became the emotional backbone of the docuseries. Over time, phrases like “Champions do consistently what others do occasionally” evolved from motivational lines into daily standards.

Now, that same leadership takes over a Memphis East program rich in history yet searching for long-term stability.

A Proud Program With Championship DNA

Memphis East has long been respected in Tennessee high school football circles.

Historically, the Mustangs captured TSSAA Class 4A state championships in 1999 and 2016. In addition, they finished as state runner-up in 2000. The 2016 championship team, led by Marcus Wimberly, showcased a dominant defense and produced future collegiate talent.

Beyond championships, Memphis East has produced several NFL players, including Dan Williams, Will Redmond, Cassius Vaughn, Eric Banks, and Wimberly himself.

Nevertheless, recent seasons have brought coaching turnover. Over the past four years, the Mustangs have had six head coaches. Consequently, stability has become a priority.

Fly acknowledged that reality while emphasizing the need for consistent leadership and genuine investment in the locker room.

Belief Before Results

During his first meeting with players, Fly quickly sensed what they were asking for. They want to win. They want structure. Above all, they want someone who will not give up on them.

That theme echoes what defined his time at JCSU.

At the HBCU level, Fly built more than a strength program. He constructed a belief system. By blending performance science with faith and accountability, he trained players to sharpen their minds just as intensely as their bodies.

Because of that foundation, results followed.

Memphis East, he believes, deserves that same approach.

Family in the Stands

Perhaps the most emotional part of this transition has little to do with football itself.

At his introductory press conference, Kevon Fly’s mother sat in the audience. For years, distance and financial limitations made it difficult for extended family members to attend games in other cities. Now, they will be able to watch his journey in person.

For a coach who consistently preached legacy and stewardship at JCSU, the return to Memphis brings both ideas into focus.

A Broader Mission

Fly made it clear that he is not returning for prestige.

Instead, the head coaching role provides a broader platform to impact lives fly-quote. Whether his players pursue college football, trade school, or immediate employment, his responsibility extends beyond Friday nights.

That mindset mirrors the development-first ethos often associated with HBCU football — opportunity, growth, and transformation.

Same Voice. New Field.

In Charlotte, Kevon Fly helped script a revival. Through the Brick x Brick docuseries, his voice carried beyond locker rooms and into living rooms. His program produced defensive dominance. His leadership produced belief.

Now, the setting shifts to Memphis.

The level changes from Division II to high school. Yet the mission remains consistent.