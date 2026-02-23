HBCU flag football champs get off to hot start

HBCU power WSSU picked up right where it left off, opening the 2026 women’s flag football season with two wins at Chowan on Feb. 21 as the defending CIAA club champion.



Winston-Salem State controlled both matchups from the jump. It started with a 37-6 win over host Chowan in the afternoon opener. The Rams’ defense set the tone with relentless pressure, finishing with seven sacks and three interceptions. It held Chowan to 29 net rushing yards. Skyy Simmons led the way with eight total tackles and four sacks, and the Rams also got takeaways from Tyeisha Gist (two interceptions) and Iman Rashid (one interception).

Offensively, WSSU mixed two quarterbacks and spread the ball around. Myla Hoover threw for 109 yards and three touchdowns, while Chakira Generette added 79 yards and another score. Leah Bowman was the day’s top finisher in the end zone, scoring three times on three catches for 30 yards. Jayla Jackson-Forde added a 61-yard touchdown reception as WSSU piled up 188 passing yards.



In the second game, WSSU kept its foot on the gas in a 39-6 win over Virginia Wesleyan. The Rams totaled 277 yards of offense, including 193 through the air, and scored six passing touchdowns. Hoover threw for 148 yards and four touchdowns, while Generette chipped in 45 yards and two more scores.



Freshman Eshe’ Muhammad delivered a breakout performance with three catches for 73 yards and two touchdowns, while Bowman added four catches and two scores. Akeylah James powered the ground game with 78 rushing yards on eight carries and also found the end zone as a receiver. Defensively, Bowman grabbed two interceptions, and WSSU finished with three picks overall to keep Virginia Wesleyan in check.

With head coach Jordan Hicks’ roster featuring returning veterans and new playmakers, WSSU’s opening-day sweep sent an early message: the CIAA’s inaugural flag football champion is built to defend its crown.



WSSU will compete against its HBCU rivals at the March 6 CIAA Roundup at Virginia Union in Richmond.