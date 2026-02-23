2026 HBCU Legacy Bowl remembered as greatest yet

The 5th Annual Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl delivered its most competitive game yet.

Team Gaither defeated Team Robinson 27-23 at Tulane’s Yulman Stadium. Notably, both teams posted the highest point totals in the event’s five-year history.

After trading touchdowns early, the teams entered halftime tied 13-13. From there, defense decided the game.

Defense Makes the Difference

North Carolina A&T cornerback Aaron Harris shifted the momentum in the third quarter. He jumped a route near his own 30-yard line and returned an interception to the 1-yard line, setting up a touchdown that stretched the lead to two scores.

Soon after, North Carolina Central’s Jelani Vassell sealed the goal line with an end-zone interception.

Although Team Robinson returned a pick for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, Team Gaither’s defense held firm. In the final 74 seconds, Delaware State’s Quincy Robinson recorded a strip sack to help close the game.

Michael Lunz II Earns Defensive MVP

South Carolina State defensive end Michael Lunz II led the charge.

Lunz recorded 1.5 sacks and consistently pressured the quarterback. He also made a key goal-line tackle that set up Vassell’s interception.

“We’re tenacious,” Lunz told NFL Network. “We don’t give up… We wasn’t gonna lose.”

For his performance, he was named Defensive MVP of the 5th Annual Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl.

JaQuan Kelly Named Offensive MVP

On offense, Winston-Salem State running back JaQuan Kelly stood out.

Kelly rushed for 76 yards on 10 carries and scored twice. His 22-yard touchdown run gave Team Gaither early momentum. His second score, following Harris’ interception return, proved to be the difference.

“What I took from this right here was opportunity,” Kelly said. “I’m coming.”

Opportunity at the Center of the HBCU Legacy Bowl

Since launching in 2022, the HBCU Legacy Bowl has become a premier showcase for NFL draft-eligible talent from Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Doug Williams, co-founder of the Black College Football Hall of Fame, summed up the event’s purpose.

“It’s all about an opportunity,” Williams said. “To give them a chance to be seen.”

That opportunity continues to open NFL doors.

And after the 5th Annual Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl, even more players made their case.