HBCU Founder’s Day To Remember: Livingstone honors donor

Livingstone College marked its 147th Founder’s Day with gratitude, renewal, and powerful reminders of the strength of the HBCU community.

Held on February 5, 2026, under the theme “The Morning of an Audacious Idea,” the celebration carried added meaning. It marked the public return of President Dr. Anthony J. Davis after a successful kidney transplant.

From the opening notes of the Prayer Meeting Alumni Choir, Gospel Choir, and Concert Choir, the tone was clear. This was more than ceremony. It was testimony.

A Founder’s Day With New Meaning

The convocation reflected both history and hope. Students, alumni, faculty, and community members gathered in Salisbury to honor 147 years of audacious leadership.

Bishop W. Darin Moore delivered the Convocation address. He serves as vice president of the Board of Trustees and is a proud Livingstone College alumnus. Moore also received the President’s Award during the program.

The ceremony included the presentation of two honorary Doctorates of Humane Letters. Heather Patrek, the 35-year-old living kidney donor who saved Davis’ life, was honored for her selfless act. Fred Stanback, named “Man of the Century” by the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce, was recognized for decades of generosity and service. It marked the first honorary degree of Stanback’s life.

Bank of America also received a President’s Award. A company representative announced that Livingstone College secured $7 million in tax credits. The funding will support renovations to Harris and Dancy residence halls. The investment strengthens the student experience at the historic HBCU.

A Life-Saving Testimony

Following the Convocation, guests gathered in New Trent Gymnasium for a reception. The atmosphere remained celebratory but deeply personal.

Singers Darnell Alexander and Virginia Rush performed before a moderated discussion. WBTV’s Dedrick Russell led a conversation between Davis and Patrek about their shared transplant journey.

“I was told it could take up to seven years before I’d be eligible for a kidney transplant,” Davis said. “But God had other plans. He sent me an angel. She saved my life.”

Patrek explained she first learned of Davis’ plea after reading about it in Black Enterprise. She said she was impressed by the college’s recent progress.

“I’m a numbers person,” Patrek said. “Seeing all the strides the school has made in the last three years, I wanted to make sure this guy can keep doing what he is doing.”

Davis revealed that two previous living donors had been identified through another institution. However, he was not medically cleared to receive those kidneys.

“The system is rigged for Black and Brown people,” Davis said. “If I hadn’t made my plea during commencement, I’m not sure I’d be here today.”

An HBCU Built on Faith and Community

The day blended institutional pride with personal gratitude. Livingstone College celebrated its history while witnessing the impact of faith and community in real time.

Founder’s Day reminded attendees why the HBCU tradition remains powerful. It is rooted in resilience, collective uplift, and belief in something bigger than self.

For Livingstone College, year 147 begins not just with growth, but with renewed purpose.