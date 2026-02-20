HBCU fan runs on court during fast break attempt

FRANKFORT, Ky. — An HBCU game involving Morehouse once again turned bizarre late Thursday night, when a fan ran onto the court and collided with a player at the rim.



The incident happened in the final minute of Morehouse’s 91–56 SIAC road win over Kentucky State at the William Exum HPER Center. Morehouse led 89–56 when guard Eric Jones pushed a fast break and went to finish. A fan in street clothes sprinted into the play and met Jones in mid-air. The layup still dropped, and the sequence left players and coaches stunned.

Someone ran on the court DURING a Morehouse fast break! pic.twitter.com/33lFLVxryB — Clarence Junior (@BSUbulldog4Life) February 20, 2026





The box score shows Jones was credited with a fast-break layup with 29 seconds left. Morehouse then scored again in the closing seconds to reach 91 points. The game had been decided long before the chaos. Morehouse never trailed and led 40–24 at halftime.

Morehouse Continues To Roll

For Morehouse, the win was another strong night in league play. The Maroon Tigers improved to 16–9 overall and 16–5 in the SIAC. Kentucky State fell to 6–20 overall and 6–17 in conference action. The crowd was listed at 715.



Josiah Lawson led MHC with 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting. Sincere Moore scored 15, and Brandon Peters added 13 with three made threes. Jared White chipped in 12 points and four rebounds. Morehouse hit 13 three-pointers and got 46 bench points.



Kentucky State was led by James Boyd’s 19 points. The Thorobreds shot 30 percent and struggled to keep Morehouse out of transition.



Still, the night will be remembered for the moment no one could script. With HBCU eyes already on MHC after the Tuskegee incident, this latest scene adds another surreal chapter. How a fan got onto the floor, and why they reached the play, are the next questions. One thing we know — anything can happen at an HBCU game. Especially in the SIAC and especially when it involves Morehouse.