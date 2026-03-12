HBCU teams to head to Virginia for Black College Invitational

The HBCU postseason landscape will once again feature another opportunity for teams to continue their seasons as the field is set for the second BCIC. The Black College Invitational Championship is a postseason showcase for programs that did not qualify for the NCAA Tournament, will take place March 26–29 at the Virginia State University Multipurpose Center in Petersburg, Virginia.

The BCIC gives several standout HBCU programs a chance to extend their seasons while competing for a national-style postseason title.

This year’s BCIC bracket features eight teams across the men’s and women’s Division II fields, representing multiple HBCU conferences.

On the men’s side, the tournament will feature:

Bluefield State

Central State

Virginia State

Edward Waters

Bluefield State and Central State will square off in one semifinal, while host Virginia State will meet Edward Waters in the other. Both games are scheduled for Friday evening, with the winners advancing to the championship matchup.

For several of these programs, the BCIC provides a meaningful postseason stage after strong seasons that fell short of an NCAA Tournament berth. Central State and Edward Waters, in particular, enter the event with experienced rosters capable of making a deep run.

Virginia State will also have the added benefit of playing in front of a home crowd inside the Multipurpose Center, giving the Trojans an opportunity to leverage home-court energy in pursuit of the title.

Women’s HBCU programs compete for BCIC title

The women’s BCIC bracket also features four teams seeking a postseason crown.

The matchups include:

Virginia State vs. Benedict College

Bowie State vs. Central State

The winners will meet in the championship round later in the weekend.

Bowie State enters the event as one of the most accomplished programs in the field after another strong CIAA season. Benedict and Central State also bring competitive resumes that make the women’s side of the BCIC particularly intriguing.

Like the men’s bracket, Virginia State will host its semifinal matchup at home, giving the Trojans a chance to play in front of their fans as they attempt to reach the title game.

BCIC continues growing as HBCU postseason event

The BCIC was created to provide a postseason alternative for HBCU basketball programs whose seasons might otherwise end after their conference tournaments.

Similar to other postseason invitationals across college basketball, the event allows teams to gain additional exposure, provide players with more competitive opportunities, and keep momentum building for their programs.

With eight teams set to compete and multiple conferences represented, the BCIC continues to establish itself as an emerging postseason event within the HBCU basketball landscape.

For the participating teams, it represents one more chance to end the season on a high note—and bring home a championship trophy.