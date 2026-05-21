Howard basketball media wins multiple Telly Awards

Howard University men’s basketball added another accolade to its historic 2025-26 season this week — this time for its creativity off the court.

The program captured three honors at the 47th Annual Telly Awards, including two Silver Telly Awards and one Bronze Telly Award for its innovative video content and storytelling efforts.

The announcement was made Tuesday by The Telly Awards, which honors excellence in video and television production across all platforms. Established in 1979, the competition receives more than 13,000 entries from around the world annually.

Howard earns multiple awards for basketball content

Howard’s men’s basketball program won a Silver Telly Award in the non-broadcast category for its “Men’s Basketball 2025-26 Anime Schedule Release” video.

The same project also received a Bronze Telly Award in the social video category.

The Bison later added another Silver Telly Award in the online category for the team’s “Men’s Basketball 2025-26 Intro Video.”

Winners were selected by The Telly Awards Judging Council, a panel made up of more than 250 industry professionals from across the global video and television landscape.

Telly Awards recognize excellence in video production

“Video has never been more contested, more creative or more consequential than it is right now,” Amanda Needham, managing director of The Telly Awards, said in a statement.

“The Telly Awards has had a front-row seat to this industry for 47 years and today’s entertainment is happening in multiple formats, across every screen and at every budget level.”

Howard basketball also made history on the court

The recognition capped a memorable year for Howard basketball under head coach Kenneth Blakeney.

The Bison won 24 games during the 2025-26 campaign, tying the school record for victories in a season. Howard also earned the program’s first-ever NCAA Tournament first-round victory, marking one of the biggest milestones in school history.

Howard’s success also earned national attention in the mid-major basketball landscape. The Bison finished No. 23 in the CollegeInsider.com Men’s Mid-Major Top 25 Poll — the first appearance in the rankings in the poll’s 27-year history.

Howard continues building national momentum

The award-winning creative content reflects a growing national profile for Howard athletics and its basketball program specifically.

Howard Athletics sponsors 21 NCAA Division I varsity sports programs competing across the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, Northeast Conference and Eastern College Athletic Conference.

The Bison now head into the 2026-27 season looking to build on both their on-court success and rising national visibility.