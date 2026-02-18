North Carolina A&T-Norfolk State appears off, both to play…

HBCU football was looking forward to an interesting matchup this October as Michael Vick and Norfolk State traveled to North Carolina A&T. But a new development elsewhere indicates that HBCU matchup isn’t still happening.

Chicago State making waves

On Wednesday, officially unveiled its inaugural football schedule — and it shows the Cougars traveling to North Carolina A&T on Oct. 17. That’s the exact date the Aggies currently have reserved for Norfolk State, setting up an apparent scheduling conflict that typically gets resolved only one way: somebody is no longer on the slate.

The Chicago State release adds another wrinkle. In other words, the Cougars’ first season includes two dates connected to Norfolk State — one at home against the Spartans, then a month later a trip to Greensboro to face the Aggies.



A source indicated to HBCU Gameday that Norfolk State decided to pull out of the Oct. 17 game. HBCU Gameday has reached out to NSU for a statement.

Michael Vick’s lone win in 2025 came against Virginia State. (Josh Williams/HBCU Gameday)

North Carolina A&T rolling with punches, Norfolk State shaking things up

Norfolk State has not formally announced its full 2026 schedule, but pieces of it are already public through other schools’ releases. Winston-Salem State announced it will open the season at Norfolk State on Aug. 29. Virginia’s athletic department also confirmed the Cavaliers will host NSU on Sept. 12. Meanwhile, national schedule trackers have listed NSU hosting Virginia University of Lynchburg on Oct. 10.



NSU appears to be reshaping its non-conference plan in Year 2 under Michael Vick. Coming off a 1–11 debut season in 2025 it would be playing two non- Division I programs and a first-year FCS one.



For now, the key takeaway is simple: Chicago State’s official schedule says “North Carolina A&T” on Oct. 17, while North Carolina A&T’s official schedule still says “Norfolk State.” But expect that to change soon.