HBCU women’s basketball brawl leads to fines

A basketball brawl between two HBCU women’s basketball teams leads to fines and suspensions.

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) has officially issued a series of disciplinary actions following an altercation between Mississippi Valley State University and Alabama State University.

The league’s announcement serves as a firm reminder of the standards expected within HBCU athletics. Both programs face significant financial and personnel setbacks.

Disciplinary Actions and Fines



Following a comprehensive investigation into the events of February 12, the SWAC Commissioner’s Office determined that both institutions violated the conference’s code of ethics and conduct. The fallout includes:

Institutional Fines: Both Mississippi Valley State and Alabama State have been levied a fine of $25,000 each.

Player Suspensions: Four student-athletes were disciplined in total. Two players from MVSU and one from Alabama State received one-game suspensions, while one Alabama State student-athlete was handed a two-game suspension for her role in the incident.

In an official statement, the conference emphasized that it upholds an “extremely high standard of good sportsmanship.” It stated it will not condone behavior that diminishes the integrity of the game.



Where to Watch

While fans are eager to follow the remaining HBCU conference schedule, it is important to clarify the viewing options. SWAC TV was launched last July. It has become a hub for various conference highlights, live games, and exclusive content. However, the game between Mississippi Valley State and Alabama State is currently not available on that platform.



In addition to SWAC TV, broadcast partners like ESPN+ and HBCU Go continue to carry games as well. The league remains committed to providing its member institutions with the resources necessary to maintain healthy competition. All eyes now turn to how these two HBCU programs will adjust their rotations in the wake of these suspensions.