HBCU basketball games postponed following fatal shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Tragedy has struck South Carolina State University again and an HBCU basketball double-header will have to wait. A violent shooting on Thursday night left two people dead. One student was also injured in the attack. The university has now postponed its scheduled MEAC basketball doubleheader.

The games against Morgan State were set for Saturday, February 14. Athletics officials moved the games to allow the campus time to grieve. This is a heavy moment for the Bulldog family.

Details of the Incident

Gunfire broke out around 9:15 p.m. at the Hugine Suites complex on Feb. 12. This is a student residential area on the Orangeburg campus. The university issued an immediate lockdown. Students were told to shelter in place for eight hours.



The Orangeburg County Coroner identified the deceased men on Friday. They were 19-year-old Henry L. Crittington and 18-year-old Terrell Thomas. Neither man was an active student at the university. However, a current student was also shot during the incident. That student is currently receiving medical care.



HBCU feels the sting of loss again

This tragedy feels painfully familiar to the SC State community. It is the second fatal shooting on campus this school year. The first occurred during the 2025 Homecoming festivities.



On October 4, 2025, gunfire erupted near the same residential suites. That shooting claimed the life of 19-year-old Jaliyah Butler. Another man was also wounded in that event. Following that tragedy, President Alexander Conyers promised better security. The school added more cameras and controlled entry points. This latest event has many asking for even more protection.

HBCU basketball impacted

The SC State Athletics Department released a new schedule on Friday. The women’s game against Morgan State is moved to Monday, February 16. That game will tip off at 2:00 PM (EST).

This creates a new doubleheader for Monday afternoon. The men will play Coppin State at 4:30 PM as originally planned. This allows fans to see both teams in action.

The men’s game against Morgan State has a different plan. It is now set for Wednesday, February 25. A specific tip-off time will be shared later this week. Fans can watch all home games live on ESPN+.

South Carolina State will try to move on



Classes at the HBCU remain canceled through Monday. The campus is currently on restricted status. President Conyers stated that student safety is his top priority. Counseling services are available for all students and staff.

The Bulldog community is resilient. They have faced great loss this year. Yet, they continue to support one another. For more updates, visit the official athletics website at www.scsuathletics.com.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is still investigating. No arrests have been made at this time.