HBCU South Carolina State reports two dead in campus shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — For the second time in the 2025-2026 academic year, the HBCU community at South Carolina State University is reeling from a fatal shooting on its campus. Authorities confirmed that two people were killed and one other was injured in a shooting late Thursday night, February 12, 2026.



According to university officials and reports, the campus was placed on lockdown around 9:15 p.m. The lockdown followed reports of gunfire at the Hugine Suites student residential complex. The university issued an immediate alert instructing students to shelter in place while the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and local authorities secured the perimeter. As of Friday morning, the identity of the deceased has not been released. The condition of the injured individual remains unknown.

Another tragedy at the HBCU

This latest tragedy marks a somber milestone for South Carolina’s only public HBCU. It is the second time this school year that a fatal incident has occurred at the Hugine Suites complex. On October 4, 2025, during the height of the university’s Homecoming celebrations, two unrelated shootings left 19-year-old Jaliyah Butler dead. An unidentified man was left wounded.



In the wake of the October 2025 events, HBCU Gameday reported that university leadership had pledged to bolster campus security. Plans called for implementing controlled entry points and increased surveillance. Despite these measures, the recurring violence near student housing has left the “Bulldog Family” searching for answers.

The South Carolina State response

The HBCU has canceled all classes for Friday, February 13, and the campus remains on a restricted status. President Alexander Conyers previously emphasized that the safety of students and guests is the institution’s “top priority.” It is a sentiment echoed as counseling services are again being mobilized for a traumatized student body.



No arrests have been reported in connection with Thursday night’s shooting. SLED is currently leading the investigation at the HBCU.