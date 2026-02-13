WSSU women make history, but still want more

WSSU women’s basketball hit another landmark on Thursday as the HBCU set another record.

The 55–40 victory over Claflin inside C.E. Gaines Center was not the prettiest performance of the year. It was gritty and intense, but it was earned. And it was enough.

WSSU improved to 21–2 overall and 12–1 in CIAA play , breaking a program record that had stood for nearly three decades. The 2025–2026 team surpassed the 1996–1997, 1997–1998 and 2000–2001 squads coached by Debra Clark. Under alumna Tierra Terry in her first season leading her alma mater, the Rams now own the most wins in school history.



The box score shows the climb. The quotes show the mentality.

WSSU women’s guard Nevaeh Farmer dribbles the ball against Claflin. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

A Slow Start, A Stronger Response

Claflin jumped out to an 18–8 lead after the first quarter . WSSU shot just 20 percent in that opening period and looked like a team playing its third game in six nights.



“To me,” Terry said afterward, her voice noticeably strained, “we’ve got to grind it out. We’re at that time of the year where we just have to fight and find ways to get it done.”

It was not a three-point shooting clinic like earlier in the week. The Rams finished 3-of-15 from deep . They shot just 30 percent overall.

But — as always — they defended.

Claflin shot 29.5 percent from the field and scored just six points in the fourth quarter. WSSU forced 20 turnovers and converted them into 26 points .They dominated the glass 43–27.

“When we start with a good defensive effort, that’s what matters the most,” Terry said. “This is the stuff that champions are made of.”

Nevaeh Farmer led the way with 24 points and 13 rebounds . She was steady when the offense stalled and decisive when the game needed control.

“We definitely knew it was a us-versus-us thing,” Farmer said. “It definitely wasn’t our opponents. We just had to lock in.”



That was the theme. Not panic. Not frustration. Lock in.

WSSU stays together through the grind

The Rams trailed 25–21 at halftime. They didn’t explode in the third quarter or overwhelm Claflin offensively. They simply wore them down.

Second-chance points added up. Defensive rebounds ended possessions. Fatigue was real, but discipline was stronger.



“I know they’re tired,” Terry said. “And that’s why I appreciate their fight.”



WSSU scored 18 points in the third and 16 in the fourth . It was not flashy. It was clinical.

Charles battled inside for 10 rebounds. Waleed and Mack provided defensive pressure. Roaf and Pye added timely plays. Biosse contributed energy off the bench and support on the court.



“Pressure comes with the game,” Charles said. “But we work very hard. I don’t think you can tell we’re feeling pressure.”

That composure has defined this run.

WSSU center Maia Charles battles for a rebound. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Bond Over Buzz

Earlier in the day, the program received national attention when Stephen A. Smith shouted out WSSU on social media. Terry admitted she was surprised.



“I was shocked to get the tweet,” she said. “Women’s basketball sometimes flies under the radar. I’m so glad we’re at a different point in history where we’re getting acknowledged and recognized.”



The recognition is real — and so is the noise. But Terry insists the team stays grounded.



“I just try to be in the present moment,” she said. “Sometimes when you think about stuff too much, you definitely overthink.”



That perspective showed Thursday night. There were emotions and a heated exchange. The temperature rose when Roaf was fouled hard. Terry did not dismiss it or condone it. But she did contextualize it.

It’s not every day an @ncaadii team gets recognition from the face of sports media. But no. 18 @wssuwhoops got that from @stephenasmith and it meant a lot to @CoachTierraRudd and her team.



Via @WSSURamNation pic.twitter.com/gFXXBIPpnt — HBCU Gameday (@HBCUGameday) February 13, 2026

“I get it,” she said. “But we just can’t afford anyone sitting in the locker room at the tournament when you should be contributing.”

That is the larger lens. The win and record mattered. But the goal remains bigger.

One Standard

WSSU now stands at 21 wins. The Rams are ranked No. 18 nationally. They have the best record in program history.



And yet, inside the locker room, the tone has not changed.

“It’s always a mental game,” Terry said. “Physically, you’re going to hurt. You’re going to be tired. But how are you training your mind to fight through what you say you want at the end of the day?”



That end is not 21 wins. It’s a championship — the first in program history.

At C.E. Gaines Center on Thursday, the crowd of 1,521 rose as the final seconds ticked off. The crowd appeared as fatigued as the team, but both four a way to get back in line at the end.

Then they walked off knowing there is more to do.

They have broken a record — but they continue to chase a ring.