North Carolina Central rebounds to stay in MEAC race

DURHAM — North Carolina Central may not have played its cleanest game, but championship-level habits showed up when it mattered most. Behind a dominant second half and a highly efficient night from Khouri Carvey, NCCU pulled away late to secure a 72–63 win over Delaware State in a physical HBCU MEAC showdown.

The Eagles trailed by just one point at halftime before turning defense into offense and stacking quality possessions in the final 20 minutes. NCCU shot over 71 percent in the second half, outscoring Delaware State 40–30 after the break to take full control.

Carvey was the engine. The sophomore forward finished with 21 points in just 22 minutes, shooting 8-for-13 from the field while adding six rebounds and two steals. His ability to run the floor and score through contact created constant pressure on the Hornets’ interior defense.

North Carolina Central coach LeVelle Moton praised Carvey’s resilience after battling health issues earlier this season.

“He’s been giving me everything he’s got every day,” Moton said. “He couldn’t even breathe at one point. Credit to our medical staff for getting him back to where he can run up and down the floor. Twenty-one points in 22 minutes—if you give me that output, maybe I need to play him 42.”

NCCU received balanced contributions across the lineup. Jae Slack added 11 points in 34 minutes, while Kelechi Okworogwo chipped in 10 points on 5-of-8 shooting with a block. Dionte Johnson scored nine points, dished out four assists, and converted all four free throws, despite briefly leaving the game after rolling his ankle.

“It’s bumps and bruises that come with the game,” Moton said of Johnson. “Once he put pressure on it and was able to walk, that was a good sign. He’ll get rest and our medical staff will take care of him.”

NCCU’s depth proved decisive. The Eagles posted 31 bench points, with Gage Lattimore (7 points, 5 rebounds), Kyric Davis (6 points), and Ryan Archey and Tekao Carpenter providing steady minutes and defensive energy. Moton credited that depth for helping NCCU create separation.

“I thought we stacked some plays in the second half that gave us a little separation,” Moton said. “I didn’t love our execution down the stretch, so we’ve got to be better. That starts with me coaching better.”

Delaware State was led by Miles Webb, who scored 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting, and Ponce James, who added 17 points with three made threes. Kareem Watson finished with 10 points and four rebounds, but the Hornets struggled offensively late, shooting just 1-for-8 from three in the second half.

NCCU dominated the paint with 44 points inside and turned defense into offense, scoring 19 points off turnovers. While the Eagles were far from perfect, their ability to close reflected a program holding itself to a higher standard.

“I’m happy to get a win,” Moton said. “But there’s a bigger and higher standard around here. We don’t make excuses. Availability is the most important ability, and these guys showed that.”

As conference play tightens, performances like this reinforce why North Carolina Central remains a team to watch in HBCU basketball.