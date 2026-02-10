FAMU Officials Say ‘Black’ Never Prohibited in Black History Month Materials

Florida A&M University leaders say the use of the word “Black” was never prohibited in Black History Month materials and that a staff-level error led to confusion during the review process for student organization promotions.

University President Marva Johnson and College of Law leadership issued statements this week to clarify the matter following national attention sparked by a report from WKMG News 6 in Orlando.

President Johnson: “The Word ‘Black’ Is Central to Our Mission”

In a statement provided directly to HBCU Gameday, FAMU President Marva B. Johnson, J.D., reaffirmed that Black history and identity remain core to the university’s mission.

“As the state’s only public Historically Black University, the word ‘Black’ is central to the mission and identity of Florida A&M University,” Johnson said.

She emphasized that neither Florida Senate Bill 266 nor Board of Governors Regulation 9.016 restricts the use of the word “Black” or the phrase “Black History Month.”

“The University unequivocally confirms that the use of the word ‘Black,’ or the phrase ‘Black History Month,’ does not violate the letter, spirit, or intent of state or federal guidance,” Johnson said.

Marva Johnson at FAMU Commencement

University Actively Celebrating Black History Month

President Johnson also highlighted that FAMU is currently celebrating Black History Month across its campuses with full institutional support.

Events began February 1 with the opening of a new exhibition at the Meek-Eaton Black Archives Research Center and Museum on FAMU’s main campus. Programming will continue throughout the month and culminate with the university’s annual Harambee Festival on February 28.

Johnson said student-led Black History Month activities in Orlando are a “welcome and valued extension” of FAMU’s broader celebration.

FAMU College of Law Dean Addresses Staff-Level Error

Additional context emerged through an internal memo sent to the FAMU College of Law community by Cecil Howard, Associate Provost and Interim Dean of the College of Law.

Howard said he met directly with students after learning about the News 6 report and made clear that no such restriction exists.

“The word ‘Black’ is not prohibited,” Howard wrote. “No such restriction exists, and none has been directed by university leadership.”

Legal Review Confirms No Violation of State Law

According to Howard, once the issue reached President Johnson, the university consulted a Florida higher education law expert.

That expert confirmed that the use of the word “Black” or “Black History Month” does not violate Senate Bill 266, Board of Governors Regulation 9.016, or any federal guidance.

“These provisions address the use of state and federal funds,” Howard said. “They do not prohibit the use of any word—not ‘Black,’ not ‘women,’ not ‘affirmative action.’”

Howard also noted that the regulations explicitly protect student speech and expressive activity, including that of the Black Law Students Association.

What Went Wrong — and What’s Changing

Howard acknowledged that the situation stemmed from an overly cautious interpretation by staff.

“What occurred was a staff-level error,” he wrote. “It went beyond what the law requires.”

He accepted responsibility and outlined corrective steps, including:

An enhanced review process for student organization materials

A standardized escalation and secondary review protocol

Temporary centralization of final approval authority under the dean

Alignment of College of Law communications processes with main campus standards

Commitment to Identity and Compliance

Both Johnson and Howard stressed that compliance with state law does not require FAMU to erase its identity.

“Compliance with state law will never require us to erase who we are,” Howard wrote. “This administration will not allow it.”

President Johnson echoed that commitment, stating that FAMU will continue supporting students, faculty, and alumni in celebrating Black history “in ways that are lawful, authentic, and aligned with the values that define Florida A&M University.”

Moving Forward for FAMU

University leaders encouraged students to use established grievance processes if they believe policies are being misapplied and reaffirmed that student expression remains protected.

The clarification brings additional context to a situation that raised alarm over HBCUs navigating evolving state policies.

FAMU officials say the issue has been corrected and that Black History Month programming will continue without restriction.