Florida A&M takes the word Black out of Black History

A Florida A&M University College of Law student says administrators asked her to remove or alter the word “Black” from promotional materials for a Black History Month event.

She described the directive as censorship at a Historically Black College and University.

Student Leaders Flag Language Restrictions

Aaliyah Steward, a final-year law student, helps lead the Black Law Students Association. She told WKMG News 6 in Orlando that campus staff flagged several words during the approval process for event flyers.

Those words included “Black,” “affirmative action,” and “women.”

Organizers had to abbreviate or rewrite the language to move forward.

“We couldn’t use the word ‘Black’ in Black History Month,” Steward said. “We had to abbreviate it.”

She said the request shocked her.

“This is a Historically Black College and University,” Steward said. “Being told we can’t use the word ‘Black’ felt insane.”

FAMU Cites Compliance With State Law

Florida A&M University did not dispute Steward’s account.

In a statement to WKMG News 6, the university said it is following state law and guidance from the Florida Board of Governors.

“Florida A&M University has consistently been in full compliance with Senate Bill 266 and Board of Governors’ Regulation 9.016,” the statement read.

The university said it has implemented policies directed by the governor, the legislature, and the Board of Governors regarding Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs.

Free Expression and Campus Climate

University officials also addressed concerns about speech on campus.

FAMU said it remains committed to free expression and academic inquiry. The statement emphasized mutual respect, safety, and open dialogue.

Florida’s public universities cannot use state or federal funds for DEI programs. The restriction follows legislation signed by the governor and reinforced by the Board of Governors.

Critics say the policy has created confusion and fear on campuses statewide.

Broader Impact on HBCUs

Advocates argue the restrictions hit HBCUs especially hard. These institutions center Black history and culture in their missions.

Many see the situation at FAMU as part of a national backlash against DEI efforts.

The optics of limiting the word “Black” during Black History Month have sparked outrage online and across higher education circles.

Students Push Forward

Students involved in the events resubmitted revised materials. They are still waiting for clearer guidance from administrators.

Organizers say they plan to move forward while asking for transparency.

“We want to celebrate our history,” Steward said. “That shouldn’t be something we have to justify.”