Florida A&M planning to stay in Miami for back-to-back games

Florida A&M is set to open the 2026 season with an extended stay in South Florida, turning the first two weeks into a strategic road swing centered in Miami.

Last season, Florida A&M Rattlers opened against the Howard Bison in the Orange Blossom Classic, then traveled north the following week to face Florida Atlantic in Boca Raton—just an hour from Miami.

This year’s plan keeps the Rattlers planted even longer. FAMU will open the season against defending HBCU national champion South Carolina State Bulldogs in the Orange Blossom Classic at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 6. The Rattlers are then expected to remain in Miami before taking on the Miami Hurricanes on Thursday, Sept. 10.

The decision would significantly reduce travel costs and ease the early-season grind, allowing the team to focus on academics and preparation rather than navigating a compressed travel schedule.

Miami will face its own challenges leading into the matchup. The Hurricanes are scheduled to travel roughly 2,500 miles west to face the Stanford Cardinal on Friday, Sept. 4, before returning home on a short week to prepare for FAMU.

Sources told HBCU Gameday that Florida A&M will stay in Miami during the interim week rather than making a quick return to Tallahassee. While the Marching “100” is contractually part of the Orange Blossom Classic, it remains unclear whether the band will also stay for the Miami game. FAMU Director of Bands Dr. Shelby Chipman said no final decisions have been made, noting that band travel plans for the 2026 season are still being finalized.

New head coach Quinn Gray will be tested early, facing last season’s top HBCU program at the FCS level before squaring off against one of the nation’s premier FBS teams. Before the Miami stretch, the Rattlers will open the season at home on Aug. 29 against the Albany State Golden Rams—the program Gray led to an SIAC championship and an NCAA Division II playoff victory. That game is set for Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium.