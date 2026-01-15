Howard University football turns to legend for its future

When Howard University named Ted White its head coach, it made a clear statement about identity and direction of its program. The program chose continuity and credibility at a time when HBCU football is demanding both.

“I’m home.” Ted White opened his introductory press conference with those first words, and they immediately defined the moment.. This hire was a reunion between Howard football and one of its most accomplished sons.

Homecoming & Legacy

White’s return carries weight because of what he represents. As a former record-setting quarterback, his legacy is deeply woven into the modern history of Howard University football. Alumni recognize it. Former players feel it. Recruits will hear it.

This hire was somewhat a departure from its last couple of hires in many ways. Instead of going for someone outside the HBCU space, Howard leaned into its history while setting expectations for the future.

Record-Setter Turned Program Leader

Ted White arrived at Howard from Glen Oaks High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where he starred as a multi-sport athlete and helped push his team to the Louisiana Class 5A semifinals. Though initially expected to attend Southern, he chose Howard and ultimately became the gold standard for Bison quarterback play. After a 1995 redshirt season spent learning the offense, White exploded from 1996–1998 and finished as the MEAC and Howard career leader in passing yards (9,908), completions (638), and passing touchdowns (92), marks that still stand. His most famous outing came on October 17, 1998 against Florida A&M, when he threw for a MEAC-record 561 yards and eight touchdowns in a signature HBCU performance. White’s peak year in 1996 brought major honors, including MEAC Player of the Year and Black College Football Player of the Year.

White’s playing career established his name. His coaching journey shaped his voice. Together, they form the foundation of his leadership approach.

In an official statement following the announcement, White made it clear that this opportunity goes beyond nostalgia.

“I am deeply honored to be named head football coach at Howard University…Howard is more than a university — it is a legacy,” White said. “I am committed to building a program rooted in discipline, unity, and pride, while competing at the highest level.”

“As someone who’s covered HBCU football for years, the transition from elite quarterback to program leader makes sense,” Simmons said. “Quarterbacks are conditioned to manage complexity, and that often carries over into leadership roles.”

Ted White was a record-setter at Howard University as a player.

A Résumé Built Beyond the Yard

What separates this hire from sentiment is preparation. White brings coaching experience across multiple levels of football, including HBCU programs, Power Five environments, and professional football. That breadth matters in modern roster management, recruiting, and development.

“Our student-athletes will be developed as leaders, scholars, and champions who represent this institution with distinction,” White said.

Those words align with Howard’s long-standing emphasis on academic excellence alongside athletic achievement.

Strategically, Howard football gains momentum immediately. Alumni engagement strengthens. Recruiting messaging becomes clearer. The program also aligns with a broader movement within HBCU football — trusted leaders returning home to build with purpose.

This move is not about nostalgia. It is about leverage.

Howard now has a head coach who understands the institution, respects its history, and brings a modern football perspective. Year one will be measured by culture, tone, and trajectory as much as wins.

With White back on The Yard, belief feels real again.