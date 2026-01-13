HBCU basketball player killed in highway shooting

A men’s basketball player at Nashville, TN-based HBCU Fisk University was killed in a shooting on a Nashville interstate on Sunday.

Andre Bell, a 20-year-old sophomore business administration major died after being shot while traveling on Interstate 65 North near the I-40 interchange.

Police said Bell and two friends had attended a Fisk University gymnastics event at the fairgrounds before getting onto the interstate to return to campus. While traveling northbound, the group noticed a dark-colored sedan driving alongside them in the left lane. According to investigators, both passengers reported being briefly distracted by their cellphones when they suddenly heard multiple gunshots and realized Bell had been hit.

Authorities said Bell’s vehicle slowed and spun back into traffic before striking a red pickup truck. The dark sedan did not stop and continued traveling on the interstate. Bell was shot in the head and was transported to a local hospital in extremely critical condition, where he later died from his injuries.

Bell was volunteering at an HBCU gymnastics event

The shooting occurred just after Bell appeared in Saturday’s win against Rust College, making the loss especially painful for teammates and the Fisk basketball community.

Head coach Jeremiah Crutcher released a statement remembering Bell for both his impact on the program and his character.

“He was a dominant force on the Fisk University men’s basketball team, but he was most remembered for his infectious smile, loving personality, and unique ability to always bring warmth to a room,” Crutcher said. “We now have a deep absence in our program, but more importantly, we have a deep pain in our hearts. He will be truly missed.”

Bell prepped at Sacred Heart of Jesus High School in Jackson, Tennessee, before enrolling at Fisk. During the 2024–25 season, he redshirted as a freshman while continuing to develop within the program. He was majoring in business administration and was known among teammates for his easygoing personality and love of video games.

Born on December 2, 2005, Bell is survived by his parents, Amber and Bradley Lewis, and his younger brothers, Malcom and Elijah Lewis.

Metro Nashville Police continue to investigate the shooting and are asking for the public’s help. Anyone with information about the dark sedan involved is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Tips can be submitted anonymously and may qualify for a cash reward.

The death of Andre Bell has sent shockwaves through the Fisk University community, marking a tragic loss for the HBCU and the Nashville area.