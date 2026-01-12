HBCU basketball squad off to historic start in MEAC play

A statement HBCU win helped UMES announce itself as a real factor in the MEAC race on Monday night. Maryland Eastern Shore went on the road and knocked off defending MEAC tournament champion Norfolk State, 74–70, at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall. The victory pushed UMES to 3–0 in conference play and marked one of the program’s most impressive league wins in recent seasons.

The result was significant on multiple levels. Norfolk State has been one of the most consistent programs in the MEAC over the past decade, especially at home. The Spartans rarely lose league games in Echols Hall, making UMES’ performance stand out even more. It was Norfolk State’s first home loss in MEAC play since February 20, 2023, underscoring just how difficult the building has been for conference opponents.

At the center of the moment is head coach Cleo Hill Jr., now in his second season at University of Maryland Eastern Shore after coming from Winston-Salem State University. He won two CIAA titles in five seasons and averaged nearly 19 wins per season. With Monday’s win, Hill has now defeated Kenny Blakeney of Howard University and Rob Jones of Norfolk State University—the two coaches who have combined to win the past five Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournaments.

On the floor, UMES showed poise throughout a tightly contested game that featured 13 ties and 11 lead changes. The Hawks led by one at halftime and refused to fade when Norfolk State made its customary second-half push. Guard Jaden Cooper led the way with 19 points, including clutch free throws late, while Zion Obanla added 20 points and eight rebounds to give UMES a steady interior presence.

Beyond the box score, the win reinforced a growing belief around the program. UMES has often struggled to gain traction in the MEAC standings, but this start suggests a shift is underway. The Hawks are not just competing—they are closing games against the league’s standard bearers. This was the first 3-0 start in conference play for the first time since becoming a Division I program nearly 45 years ago.

“This start to conference play is in alignment with the vision that the University leadership had for this program when they hired me,” Hill Jr. said after the game. “Our goal was to breath some new life into this program. I think the coaching staff has done a tremendous job up to this point of bringing in the right type of players and we have started to make huge strides in trying to restore the pride while honoring the rich history of UMES basketball.”

For the broader HBCU basketball landscape, the message is clear. The MEAC race is wide open, and UMES has positioned itself as a legitimate contender. Hill has already secured his legacy in the HBCU world in the CIAA with three titles. If this performance is any indication, Cleo Hill Jr.’s imprint on the Division I HBCU landscape is becoming impossible to ignore.