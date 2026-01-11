HBCU coach says recruiting 18-year-olds isn’t recipe for success

HBCU football and Tremaine Jackson were again at the center of a national conversation after the Prairie View A&M head coach doubled down on his transfer-first philosophy. Speaking on a panel at the American Football Coaches Association convention, Jackson reinforced the message that first went viral weeks earlier.

“I don’t think we can be successful and keep our jobs with a bunch of 18 year olds,” Jackson said. “I just don’t believe it. I know there are some high school coaches in the room. I’ve been recruiting high school my whole life pretty much. I’ve been some places where we could take them. But right now, I got to get the ones that coach got that’s in the portal.”

The comments felt like a continuation, not a clarification. Jackson had already made headlines with his blunt “Panther Portal Understanding” post, which laid out strict expectations for transfers contacting Prairie View A&M. That post drew heavy reaction across HBCU circles. Some praised the honesty. Others questioned the tone. This latest quote removed any doubt about where he stands.

Jackson’s argument is rooted in urgency. College football is a results business. Jobs are fragile. Development timelines are shrinking. For Jackson, experience now outweighs projection later. He is not rejecting high school recruiting. He is prioritizing survival and competitiveness in the present.

Tremaine Jackson has a pattern of success

Context matters. Prairie View A&M just won the 2025 SWAC title and reached the Celebration Bowl. The Panthers were one half away from an HBCU national championship. Jackson has also won three straight conference titles across two levels. Those results give credibility to his stance.

Around the HBCU landscape, reactions followed familiar lines. Supporters say Jackson is saying what many coaches think but will not say publicly. Critics argue that dismissing 18-year-olds risks long-term roster balance. Both sides agree on one thing. Jackson is shaping the conversation.

Taken together, the viral post and his AFCA comments paint a clear picture. Tremaine Jackson is building with grown men, proven production, and defined standards. In today’s portal-driven era, that approach may not please everyone. It does, however, reflect the reality many coaches, including at the FCS level HBCU, are navigating right now.