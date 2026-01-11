Jackson State adds two FBS transfers from the portal

Jackson State football is making waves in the HBCU football world once again. Despite losing several key players to the transfer portal, head coach TC Taylor may have struck gold. The Tigers have added two high-major Division I defensive stars: defensive tackle Keshaun Hudson from UCF and defensive back Samson Israel from Memphis.

Keshaun Hudson: The Diamond in the Rough

Keshaun Hudson, a junior defensive tackle, only appeared in one game during the 2024 season at UCF. But Jackson State believes Hudson is a diamond in the rough. A Florida high school standout, Hudson once held offers from Kentucky and Pitt. He initially chose to stay home at UCF but is now ready to make his mark with the Tigers.

“Coming to Jackson State, I want to show I can dominate on the defensive line and help the Tigers compete at the top of the SWAC,” Hudson said in a statement. His addition strengthens a defensive front that TC Taylor is looking to reload into championship form.

Samson Israel: Shutdown Corner Joins Jackson State

The Tigers didn’t stop at the defensive line. Jackson State also secured Memphis standout Samson Israel, a defensive back known for his playmaking ability. Israel recorded over 17 tackles, 2 pass breakups, and 1 interception in the past season.

His performance against ECU, where he tallied 6 total tackles—5 of them solo—shows his ability to come downhill and make big plays. Jackson State’s defense, historically aggressive and fast, now adds another weapon with Israel patrolling the secondary.

TC Taylor Reloads At Jackson State

These two additions are huge for TC Taylor, who has faced heavy losses in the portal following the season. But reloading isn’t new for Taylor or Jackson State. The program has hosted over 25 portal official visits and welcomed more than 25 commits recently.

Even after missing the Celebration Bowl this past season, Jackson State is quietly signaling that it’s ready to reclaim their spot atop the SWAC. With Hudson and Israel joining the defensive core, the Tigers are poised to make a statement in HBCU football circles next season.

“Every year, we adapt and reload. Our goal is to get back to the top, and these players help us do just that,” Taylor said.

Adding high-major transfers like Hudson and Israel demonstrates that HBCU programs are increasingly attracting top-level talent. Jackson State’s ability to reload quickly keeps it in the conversation as one of the SWAC’s elite teams and sets a standard for other HBCU programs aiming to compete at a high level.

With TC Taylor at the helm, the Tigers are preparing to roar back into championship contention—and these latest additions could be the spark they need.