SWAC vs MEAC: Who is tougher in women’s hoops

When the conversation turns to conference strength in HBCU women’s basketball, two leagues always dominate the debate: the MEAC and the SWAC. Using current standings and overall records, the numbers offer a clear — and nuanced — answer.

Breaking It Down by the Numbers

At first glance, the MEAC appears to have the edge at the top. With Howard and Maryland Eastern Shore both off to strong starts, the MEAC’s average overall winning percentage (29.9%) narrowly exceeds the SWAC’s 28.2%.

But conference toughness isn’t defined by just one or two teams.

Where the SWAC Pulls Ahead

The SWAC separates itself through depth. Five teams sit between .357 and .500, creating a crowded, competitive middle that offers little margin for error. On most nights, there are no easy wins — a hallmark of a tough league.

By comparison, the MEAC experiences a sharper drop-off after its top tier, with multiple teams below the .200 mark.

The Bottom Line

MEAC: Stronger top-end performance

Stronger top-end performance SWAC: Better depth and competitive balance

When evaluating overall difficulty — from top to bottom — the numbers favor the SWAC.

Tougher in the Middle

The MEAC may deliver the highlight wins, but the SWAC delivers the grind. And over the course of a season, that depth makes the Southwestern Athletic Conference the tougher women’s basketball conference.