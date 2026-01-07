HBCU Running Back Transfers to a Power 4

One of the most productive running backs in Delaware State history is headed from the HBCU to a Power Four program.

Former Delaware State Hornets standout Marquis Gillis has committed to Arizona State, according to national transfer portal reporting on Tuesday. Gillis departs Dover after a historic HBCU career, capped by a dominant 2025 season that positioned him among the most productive rushers in the FCS.

The commitment was confirmed through national transfer portal trackers, listing Gillis’ move from Delaware State to Arizona State with one year of eligibility remaining.

BREAKING: Marquis Gillis, who rushed for 1,150 yards and 7 TDs for a 6.3 YPC average on 184 carries at Delaware State this season, has committed to ASU, sources confirm. Gillis, a 6-foot-0, 210-pound senior-to-be, is expected to visit ASU starting tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/pD91pQoYGD — Chris Karpman (@ChrisKarpman) January 7, 2026

HBCU Standout to Power Four Opportunity

A Milford, Delaware native and Milford High School product, Gillis developed into the centerpiece of Delaware State’s offense over five seasons. His transfer marks another high-profile example of elite HBCU talent earning opportunities at the highest level of college football.

Gillis had a career season in 2025. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Record-Setting 2025 Season at Delaware State

Gillis delivered a breakout 2025 campaign, finishing among the most productive rushers in HBCU football:

1,166 rushing yards on 182 carries

8 rushing touchdowns (9 total TDs)

6.4 yards per carry

97.2 rushing yards per game

Long rush of 75 yards

He recorded multiple 100-yard rushing performances, highlighted by a career-high 159 yards against South Carolina State late in the season. Earlier in the year, Gillis showcased his explosiveness with a 75-yard touchdown run at Sacred Heart and back-to-back 123-yard rushing outings on the road.

Gillis also added value as a receiver, totaling 98 receiving yards and a touchdown, including a 39-yard reception against Delaware in the season opener.

Career Production and Delaware State Legacy

Over 38 career games, Gillis leaves Delaware State with elite production:

2,474 rushing yards

19 rushing touchdowns

20 total touchdowns

5.6 yards per carry

300 receiving yards

His steady year-over-year growth culminated in 2025, when he became the focal point of the Hornets’ offense. Gillis exits as one of the most accomplished running backs in program history and a clear example of Delaware State’s continued ability to develop Power Four–ready talent.

Why Gillis Fits at Arizona State

At Arizona State, Gillis brings a physical, downhill running style, patience between the tackles, and proven durability. His experience carrying a heavy workload and producing explosive plays makes him a strong fit for a Sun Devils offense seeking experienced, game-ready contributors.

Gillis’ move reinforces the growing visibility and respect for HBCU football on the national stage. His path from Dover to Tempe underscores a simple truth: production travels, regardless of conference.

With proven numbers and a Power Four opportunity now aligned, Gillis enters the 2026 season as one of the most intriguing HBCU transfers in the country.