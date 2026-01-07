HBCU names 29-year-old Director of Athletics

Lane College is making a statement about the future of leadership in HBCU athletics with a bold, youth-driven hire. The Division II HBCU announced that alumnus Jeremy Patterson will return home as Director of Athletics, effective February 1, 2026. He becomes one of the youngest athletic directors in the NCAA landscape. Patterson will not turn 30 until Nov. 2026, a milestone that underscores Lane’s willingness to embrace millennial leadership at a pivotal time.

The move signals an HBCU going young by choice, not necessity. In an era where many HBCU athletic departments face enrollment pressure, fundraising demands, and increased competition, Lane appears to be betting that a millennial perspective can drive innovation and connection. Patterson is a millennial administrator who understands both the traditions of HBCU culture and the modern expectations of today’s student-athletes.

Lane College alumnus returns to his HBCU

Patterson is not new to Lane College. As an alumnus and former administrator, he already knows the rhythms of the campus and the role athletics plays in advancing an HBCU mission. His previous experience at Lane gave him firsthand insight into student-athlete needs, compliance demands, and community engagement. That institutional knowledge gives this HBCU continuity while still leaning into millennial energy.

“Jeremy Patterson understands Lane College because he is Lane College,” said Donald W. Comer, Interim President of Lane College. “He brings institutional knowledge, proven leadership, and a results driven approach to facilities, fundraising, and student athlete success. His return represents both stability and momentum as we continue to elevate Lane Athletics.”

Most recently, Patterson served as Director of Athletics at Rust College, where his millennial leadership style translated into tangible results. He oversaw facility upgrades, improved training environments, and enhanced game-day infrastructure. Those changes strengthened recruiting and retention while prioritizing student-athlete welfare—core issues for any HBCU operating in a resource-conscious environment.

Fundraising and external relations are also central to Patterson’s résumé. As a millennial administrator, he has cultivated donors, secured sponsorships, and aligned development efforts with institutional goals. That skill set is increasingly vital for HBCU programs seeking sustainability.

Lane College’s decision reflects a broader shift across HBCU athletics. By trusting a millennial alumnus with the department’s future, Lane is signaling that youth, credibility, and institutional loyalty can coexist. For this HBCU, going millennial is not a risk—it is a strategy.