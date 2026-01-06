Top Ten HBCU Basketball Scorers

Scoring talent runs deep across HBCU basketball, and it does not stop at one division. By combining Division I and Division II players into a single ranking, we get a clearer picture of which players are truly carrying the offensive load across Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
Top 10 HBCU Scorers (All Divisions)
1. Tai’Reon Joseph — Prairie View A&M
Conference: SWAC (Division I)
Points Per Game: 23.0
Joseph leads all HBCU scorers, delivering elite production and consistency for Prairie View A&M.
2. Elijah Greer Dawson — Lane College
Conference: SIAC (Division II)
Points Per Game: 22.1
Dawson has emerged as one of the most dominant scorers in HBCU basketball, regardless of division.
3. Michael Jacobs — Southern University
Conference: SWAC (Division I)
Points Per Game: 21.3
Jacobs has been a steady offensive force for Southern, combining perimeter shooting with strong free-throw efficiency.
4. Elijah Lewis — Lane College
Conference: SIAC (Division II)
Points Per Game: 21.2
Lane College places two players in the Top 4, underscoring the depth of scoring talent in the SIAC.
5. Tyre Boykin — Winston-Salem State
Conference: CIAA (Division II)
Points Per Game: 20.5
Boykin’s scoring efficiency makes him one of the most reliable offensive players in HBCU basketball.
6. Michael James — Mississippi Valley State
Conference: SWAC (Division I)
Points Per Game: 20.0
James has been a dependable scoring option for Mississippi Valley State throughout the season.
7. Larry Howell — Fayetteville State
Conference: CIAA (Division II)
Points Per Game: 19.8
Howell continues to rank among the CIAA’s top offensive contributors.
8. Blake Harper — Howard University
Conference: MEAC (Division I)
Points Per Game: 19.5
Harper leads the MEAC in scoring and remains one of the conference’s most dynamic guards.
9. Daeshun Ruffin — Jackson State
Conference: SWAC (Division I)
Points Per Game: 19.0
The Preseason SWAC Player of the Year, Ruffin gives Jackson State a Top 10 scorer, anchoring the Tigers’ offensive attack.
10. Aziel Blackwell — Kentucky State
Conference: SIAC (Division II)
Points Per Game: 18.4
Blackwell rounds out the list as one of the SIAC’s most efficient scoring threats.
Key Takeaways
- Division II players account for half of the Top 10
- Lane College places two players in the Top 4
- The SWAC leads all conferences in Top 10 representation
- Scoring excellence across HBCU basketball spans all divisions
The depth of scoring talent across HBCU basketball continues to impress. From Division I programs to Division II contenders, elite offensive performances are shaping the landscape of the game.
