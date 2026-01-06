Top Ten HBCU Basketball Scorers

Scoring talent runs deep across HBCU basketball, and it does not stop at one division. By combining Division I and Division II players into a single ranking, we get a clearer picture of which players are truly carrying the offensive load across Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Top 10 HBCU Scorers (All Divisions)

1. Tai’Reon Joseph — Prairie View A&M

Conference: SWAC (Division I)

Points Per Game: 23.0

Joseph leads all HBCU scorers, delivering elite production and consistency for Prairie View A&M.

2. Elijah Greer Dawson — Lane College

Conference: SIAC (Division II)

Points Per Game: 22.1

Dawson has emerged as one of the most dominant scorers in HBCU basketball, regardless of division.

3. Michael Jacobs — Southern University

Conference: SWAC (Division I)

Points Per Game: 21.3

Jacobs has been a steady offensive force for Southern, combining perimeter shooting with strong free-throw efficiency.

4. Elijah Lewis — Lane College

Conference: SIAC (Division II)

Points Per Game: 21.2

Lane College places two players in the Top 4, underscoring the depth of scoring talent in the SIAC.

5. Tyre Boykin — Winston-Salem State

Conference: CIAA (Division II)

Points Per Game: 20.5

Boykin’s scoring efficiency makes him one of the most reliable offensive players in HBCU basketball.

6. Michael James — Mississippi Valley State

Conference: SWAC (Division I)

Points Per Game: 20.0

James has been a dependable scoring option for Mississippi Valley State throughout the season.

7. Larry Howell — Fayetteville State

Conference: CIAA (Division II)

Points Per Game: 19.8

Howell continues to rank among the CIAA’s top offensive contributors.

8. Blake Harper — Howard University

Conference: MEAC (Division I)

Points Per Game: 19.5

Harper leads the MEAC in scoring and remains one of the conference’s most dynamic guards.

9. Daeshun Ruffin — Jackson State

Conference: SWAC (Division I)

Points Per Game: 19.0

The Preseason SWAC Player of the Year, Ruffin gives Jackson State a Top 10 scorer, anchoring the Tigers’ offensive attack.

10. Aziel Blackwell — Kentucky State

Conference: SIAC (Division II)

Points Per Game: 18.4

Blackwell rounds out the list as one of the SIAC’s most efficient scoring threats.

Key Takeaways

Division II players account for half of the Top 10

Lane College places two players in the Top 4

The SWAC leads all conferences in Top 10 representation

Scoring excellence across HBCU basketball spans all divisions

The depth of scoring talent across HBCU basketball continues to impress. From Division I programs to Division II contenders, elite offensive performances are shaping the landscape of the game.

For continued coverage, rankings, and player spotlights, stay with HBCUGameday.com.